Severance has quickly become one of the most exciting shows on television. Between compelling mysteries, an ingenious premise, and eerie atmospheres, Severance looks and feels like nothing else on TV. Fans of the AppleTV+ streamer make the dark comedy appointment viewing to see what shocking thing will happen next.

As the story’s stakes get higher, it seems each installment offers a new cliffhanger that ratchets the tension up even further. As season two continues to deliver unexpected twists and turns, we take a look at the moments in Severance that left jaws hanging open on couches everywhere.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Severance Release Date February 18, 2022 Showrunner Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Directors Ben Stiller Writers Dan Erickson Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

10 Petey Collapses From Reintegration

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Apple TV+

When Petey (Yul Vazquez) finds Mark’s (Adam Scott) Outie, Petey has recently undergone a risky reintegration process that allows him to remember that he and Mark were friends on the severed floor of Lumon. Petey attempts to explain what Lumon is actually doing, but Mark isn’t ready to listen, and the reintegration leaves Petey struggling to reconcile the two worlds co-existing in his brain. A brief encounter with Cobel (Patricia Arquette) sends Petey on a further tailspin, eventually leading to him collapsing in anguish from the mental strain.

Seeing Petey collapse and then later die signified, at least at the time, that there was no simple fix to the operation the Lumon employees agreed to. If attempting reintegration leads to fatal results, then how safe was the operation in the first place? Petey’s death immediately heightened the stakes of what the refinement team was involved in and could possibly mean they were all in danger.

9 Seeing the Break Room

Season 1, Episode 3