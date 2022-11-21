Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).

The series, which brings Adam Scott back to the television spotlight, focuses on the Lumon company and its "severance" program, which creates two personalities for its employees: their innie and their outie. The innie personality is the one who comes to work every day and does their job free of the stress and upset of their personal life and the outie is, well, you. So this collection from Mondo will let both your innie and your outie have their time to shine!

The innie version includes music by Theodore Shapiro and artwork by Greg Ruth with the packaging concept by Hickman and Ruth. If you're lucky enough to get the limited numbered edition of 5000 pressed on classic black vinyl, you'll see it come packaged inside a bespoke concertina office folder, and for fans of the series, it comes "featuring a Music Dance Experience card, a record safety card, Eagan bingo sheet, four character cards, a hidden map of the severed floor, and a Lumon disco bag" all for $60. The outie also includes music from Shapiro and a package designed by Hickman and Ruth but for $35 dollars, you get the "white vinyl housed inside a spot varnish gatefold sleeve with a printed inner sleeve. Initial pressing comes packaged with a 3/4 reverse board slipcase."

Spencer Hickman, Mondo's Senior Creative Director, Music shared his enthusiasm about the new collection by saying:

"With phenomenal world-building, writing, directing, set design, acting and music, Apple TV+’s Severance is one of the stand-out shows of the year. And, of course, Theodore Shapiro's score for Severance is nothing short of jaw-dropping. At first it seems simple and minimal, but on repeated listens, it reveals itself to be complex, rich, and detailed. Its haunting and otherworldly melodies weave in and out of time and space. My outie is thrilled that Mondo gets to release not one but two collectors versions for fans of the show. (Will you choose the outie version or the innie special edition, only you can decide?) Myself and artist Greg Ruth were allowed to run wild with the package design, and having that freedom has been incredible. We are honoured to be able to add a little something to the world of Severance and hope you'll choose our vinyl soundtrack for your next Music Dance Experience."

Amos Newman, SVP, Music at FIFTH SEASON shared similar enthusiasm about the release saying, “We are extremely proud of the show, and especially Teddy’s (Shapiro) evocative score. It’s great when a filmmaker and composer have a short hand, and a great level of trust with each other. Ben and Teddy‘s longstanding collaboration is truly something special, and the results are clearly evident in the music for Severance.” FIFTH SEASON Music, which is the music division of FIFTH SEASON, which produces Severance, collaborated with Shapiro, alongside creator Dan Erickson and executive producer and director Ben Stiller, to make a soundtrack that is integral to the series.

Whether or not you'd go through with the severance program is up to you but at least now you can experience the thrill of working at Lumon (or at least the sound of it) from your home thanks to this Mondo collection arriving on November 23! Honestly, at least with the innie edition, you get to have your dance moment of joy! Scroll down to see what each version of the soundtrack contains:

Severance Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack (Innie Edition)

Music by Theodore Shapiro

Artwork by Greg Ruth

Packaging concept by Spencer Hickman & Greg Ruth

One-off pressing of 5,000 units on classic black vinyl and housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder, featuring a Music Dance Experience card, a record safety card, Eagan bingo sheet, four character cards, a hidden map of the severed floor, and a Lumon disco bag.

$60

Severance Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack (Outie Edition)

Music by Theodore Shapiro

Artwork by Greg Ruth

Packaging concept by Spencer Hickman & Greg Ruth

White vinyl housed inside a spot varnish gatefold sleeve with a printed inner sleeve. Initial pressing comes packaged with a 3/4 reverse board slipcase.

$35

The Tracklist:

Side 1

Main Title

Labour of Love

Kimono

Hall of Eagans

Note to Self

Tokens

Expiration Date

Still Vibrating

Tree of Life

Done for the Night

Side 2