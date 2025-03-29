There are plenty of great things to talk about when it comes Severance, but easily one of the most talked-about elements of Season 2 has been the deeply unsettling performance by Sydney Cole Alexander in her role as Lumon employee Natalie. Her eerie, occasionally wavering smile, which hints at something much darker beneath the surface, has captivated viewers each time she's on-screen. On a recent episode of The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott, Alexander opened up about the origins of her now-iconic smile and shed light on the subtle nuances behind her performance as Natalie.

Alexander also shared how nervous she was during her audition with the respected actor and director, initially thinking she had bombed it. Of course, she landed the role, which now marks one of her first major TV gigs. What many viewers may not know is that the now-iconic smile, a signature element of her character, was inspired by a past commercial Alexander starred in — where her bright, pearly whites were front and center.

Director Ben Stiller Saw Sydney Cole Alexander in a Crest Commercial Before Casting Her in 'Severance'