Typically, if you're someone queer watching pop culture, you're going to have to learn to read between every line to find traces of queerness. Members of and perspectives pertaining to the LGBTQIA+ community are so often minimized and excluded from mainstream films and television. Queer viewers must scramble for whatever scraps of potential queer material emerge in the margins, likely to the tune of dismissive comments like "you're reading too much into it" from heterosexual spectators. But sometimes, a gift can appear for queer viewers in the form of overt and exceedingly entertaining queer representation manifesting in projects beyond the world of indies or grim dramas. Sometimes, it can show up in projects like the new TV programs Severance and Our Flag Means Death for example.

Sure, neither one lands a single blow that topples homophobia forever, no pop culture property could do that. Each of the shows, though, delivers queer characters and storylines you can’t turn away from. Even better, both productions avoid tired queer stereotypes while showing how members of the LGBTQIA+ population can exist in any stories in any genre. The quietly subversive nature of the queer representation in both programs manifests in ways as varied as they are exciting.

This is apparent even in the fact that both programs place emphasize male queerness. Every segment of the LGBTQIA+ population has had to deal with specific struggles in terms of how they’re represented in pop culture and gay men are no exception. Dating back to the days of psychiatrist Frederic Wertham starting up a moral panic over the notion of Batman and Robin embodying “a wish dream” for homosexuality,” two men being intimate with each other has been seen as extra grody in mainstream pop culture. Two women kissing can at least be seen as titillating to the male gaze (which is its own form of homophobic dehumanization) while two men holding each other close is supposed to appeal to no one while alienating everybody.

This nonsensical idea has caught on in mainstream American pop culture and allowed gay men to often appear only as a source of mockery. Within Severance and Our Flag Means Death, though, the paradigm has shifted. In the latter program, every man on-screen is queer unless proven otherwise. A ship full of male pirates at sea, led by real-life swashbuckler Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), are quite fluid in their sexuality while many of these crew members engage in romantic relationships with one another. This is all treated quite nonchalantly, with even Bonnet’s wife eventually reacting with joy, not horror, when she learns that her former partner is in love with a man.

Rather than serving as something to be mocked, this facet of the story is integral to Our Flag Means Death’s exploration of how freeing it is to forego societal expectations and embrace yourself. The rampant presence of queer men here allows for a variety of personalities to emerge between these individuals. No two members of Bonnet’s crew are exactly alike, which allows for a greater array of comedic opportunities and signifies the reality that no two gay men are exactly alike either. Even better, queer dudes are not the only part of the LGBTQIA+ community depicted here. Crew member Jim (Vico Ortiz) is non-binary and even gets referred to with they/them pronouns on-screen. Their personality eschews any stereotypes of non-binary people in favor of a swashbuckler so unpredictable that it would leave Jack Sparrow impressed.

Severance, by contrast, doesn’t have oodles of queers pouring into every frame, but its depiction of same-sex intimacy is no less exhilarating. Here, queerness comes from the characters of Irving (John Turturro) and Burt (Christopher Walken), who work in separate divisions on the “severed” floor of Lumon Industries. The duo’s initial chance meeting gradually morphs into repeated encounters, each of them cleverly using filmmaking language typically reserved for heterosexual couples to suggest the blossoming affection between Irving and Burt. Longing glances, tighter intimate framing of their faces, soft music, it’s all indicating that love is in the air in this cold sterile workplace.

Eventually, Irving and Burt face the facts that they’re in love with each other, a development that impressively avoids going down the usual narrative route of having a character be agog at the idea that they’re queer. The concept of being gay isn’t treated as foreign or out of the blue. Irving isn’t resistant to the idea of being in love with Burt because he’s a man, but because the Lumon handbook he’s dedicated his life to forbids romantic attraction of any kind. It’s a great way to avoid predictable storytelling paths while reinforcing just how restrictive the Lumon workplace is.

The mere presence of this relationship also proves exciting in how it subverts the typical use of queerness in science-fiction storytelling. As late as the 2018 film Mute, sci-fi movies and TV shows have often used the presence of queer-coded characters to indicate the “weirdness” of the future. They’re supposed to function as intimidating indicators of a world gone awry to cis-het viewers. In Severance, though, that dynamic’s been reversed. The romance between Irving and Burt is a blooming flower in the desert of detachment that Lumon has created. These two provide hope that the Severed parts of these workers can have fulfilling lives and relationships. Queerness embodies hope here, a welcome departure from sci-fi conventions.

Across both of these TV programs, meanwhile, is the welcome presence of older gay men. Bonnet’s actor Rhys Darby is a middle-aged man while both Turturro and Walken are over the age of 65. This is not the usual age range for queer men in mass media, with younger people being the default setting for queer storytelling. But anyone at any age can be gay and have fulfilling relationships. Within Our Flag Means Death and Severance, this truth is embodied without either show ever pausing to make self-deprecating jokes about the ages of their respective queer characters. The presence of middle-aged and older gay men is yet another aspect of queerness treated as part of everyday reality.

Best of all, these are both TV programs that aren’t intrinsically about being gay. Granted, there is absolutely nothing wrong with TV shows or movies that orient their plots around queerness, especially when they hail from LGBTQIA+ creators. But that shouldn’t be the exclusive domain for queer perspectives. Our Flag Means Death is a wry comedy with more swashbuckling and fun than the last three Pirates of the Caribbean movies put together. Severance, meanwhile, is a fascinating exploration of how corporations abuse and dehumanize workers within a sci-fi setting, an achievement that would make both Phillip K. Dick and Sorry to Bother You proud.

Neither of these programs is where you'd find stories about normalized and varied queer experiences. And yet, here they are. Not only do queer people exist here, but they’re allowed to have their sexuality reinforced in ways beyond oppression or anxiety. These individuals get to quiet moments of tender emotion, like Irving and Burt’s almost-kiss in a garden or Bonnet and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) smooching on a cliffside while talking about the future.

So often, the glorious complexities and realities of queer people are treated in pop culture as subtext at best and outright erased at worst. But with Our Flag Means Death and Severance, don’t just see wonderful and enjoyably messy queer characters. We also get to see how easy it is for these storylines to flourish in any show. If a pirate comedy and a piece of sci-fi social commentary can deliver the goods on queer representation, then any TV show can. Let’s hope these programs are merely the beginning, rather than the endpoint, for future shattering of the norms for what queer people can accomplish in pop culture.

