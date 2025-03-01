Season 2 of the mind-bending psychological thriller, Severance, on Apple TV+ continues to gain momentum and is now the streamer's most-watched television show ever. The deep dive into the lives of four Macrodata Refinement employees at the mysterious and vast Lumon Industries has audiences tuning in every week to see if Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R.(Britt Lower), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) continue to make headway figuring out precisely what they've gotten themselves into by undergoing the severance procedure.

It turns out that being a severed employee is hard enough on these innies and outies, but with all the overrides and contingency protocols that they have to endure, it is becoming almost impossible for our main characters to keep their work selves separate from who they are once they step into that elevator to leave the building. There have been so many Lumon overrides in the first fifteen episodes that ranking these devious plot devices has become necessary. Here is a definitive list of the overrides based on their effectiveness and meaning as the audience navigates the crazy labyrinth with the employees. Some have not yet been implemented, but they still sound like they could have frightening repercussions. Other overrides, like Branch Transfer, Freeze Fame, Elephant, and Goldfish, have not been sufficiently explored yet to be ranked.

5 Beehive

Implies the Ability of Lumon to Coordinate a Hive-Minded Workforce

The Beehive override is another Lumon contingency that has yet to be used on anyone we know about. Still, the name would imply that it allows the company to install a contingency to get all the severed innies to focus on a singular task to expedite production on a singular directive. You could argue that Beehive is being used daily on the MDR four to keep them focused on the inexplicable grouping and filing they do all day. No one seems to know exactly what they are accomplishing, and maybe Beehive is why they have continued to perform blindly with only melon bars (so many melon) and the raging music dance experiences as incentives.

There is a hive-mind mentality throughout Lumon, and it would make sense that Beehive is used to galvanize the support of Kier Eagan as some messianic figure to be praised and worshiped to some degree. At the same time, it doesn't seem to have worked for Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), and Mr. Milchick (Trammel Tillman) isn't exactly having success rallying the troops as the head of the severed floor. It could also be considered a failsafe if employees start to disobey or establish an anti-Lumon faction. Still, a hive-minded workforce would explain some of the mysteries that lurk at Lumon.

4 Lullaby

Are the MDR Employees Being Hypnotized?

The Lullaby override is thought to put the employees in a hypnotic trance or vulnerable and suggestive. Fans have theories about the Lullaby override and if/how it has been used in the show. Some believe that Lullaby was used in the wellness sessions with Ms. Casey when she would move to turn the knob during their sessions. We tend to give the most credence to the idea that Lullaby was used heavily in Season 1 when several members of MDR were punished and taken to the "break room".

When Milchick uses the break room to reprogram Mark S. and Helly R., it is quite possible that to get them to break and recite the script believably, he must be using the Lullaby override. Some are not as quickly put under, as evidenced by Helly's needing several hundred attempts to successfully "break" back into line. It seems most plausible that this results in an implant override used by Milchick or whoever is proctoring the reprogramming. It also feels as though the MDR quartet (now a trio without Irving) has moved beyond the break room techniques, and if Lullaby is going to be used again, it will have to take a more serious form.

3 Glasgow

This Is a New Level of Sinister That Irving B. Exposes

Is there some recency bias in ranking the Glasgow Override this high? No, not really. It is one of the most significant plot points so far in Season 2 and one of the few that we have actually seen carried out on the show. In Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow", the MDR quartet is sent on an icy and wintery retreat that Lumon calls an "ORTBO" or "Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence. We see the Glasgow Override begrudgingly called in by Mr. Milchick when Irving suspects that Helly R. is actually her outie Helena Eagan. To prove it, he threatens to and almost does drown Helena/Helly before Milchick radios in for the Glasgow Override. This allows the person's outie to jump into the mind of their innie.

This is important for several reasons. One, it allows Helena and other severed Lumon employees to infiltrate the innie world without suspicion. They may say that Glasgow is used to ensuring quality control in some screwy "Undercover Boss" kind of way, but we have seen just how unscrupulous and underhanded the higher-ups at Lumon can be, and they are more than willing to use Glasgow for more nefarious purposes. Also, by exposing the Glasgow Override, the rest of MDR know has to be wary of who it is they are dealing with as an innie. As if Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan didn't have enough on their plate. We witnessed how the Glasgow override has affected the relationship between Mark and Helly. Because he couldn't tell the difference between Helly and Helena, it made him question if Helly was genuine and able to be trusted.

2 Clean Slate

Did Lumon Erase Gemma's Memory, Leaving Ms. Casey Without an Outie?

This override protocol would appear self-explanatory as it would be used to erase all memories that a severed innie would have of their experiences at Lumon. We haven't necessarily seen it put into action on the show yet, but presumably, this protocol would have been used in the case of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) when she was let go and replaced by Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock). It could allow someone like Ms. Huang to come into a role served by a different person but ostensibly have the same role with improvements necessary to keep MDR in line. If Gemma has been erased, as is heavily implied in Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo", then Mark might have to decide between what is left of Gemma as an outie versus whatever may come from his relationship with Helly.

Clean Slate could also be used to wipe the memories of certain department members and move them into other roles. However, this notion would seem to encroach or overlap with the Branch Transfer override. Non-severed employees like Ms. Cobel can move to another floor, as evidenced at the beginning of Season 2 when she is ousted as head of the severed floor. Still, a severed employee would have to be wiped out entirely to, for instance, move from Optics & Design to Macrodata Refinement.. Cold Harbor has something to do with erasing Gemma and Mark's memories of each other. A popular fan theory is that Mark S. is unwittingly working on critical human cloning in Cold Harbor and that Lumon uses his unyielding need to be with Gemma again as a subconscious stimulus. The screenshot of Gemma/Ms. Casey and her vital statistics would support the idea that she is the test subject, but Mark isn't aware of it on a surface level. Episode 7 ultimately confirms that Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson) is eerily poking and prodding at her like a lab rat. Goats are often the test subjects of cloning technology, too. But let's not digress too much,

1 Overtime Contingency

This Override Strikes at the Core of 'Severance'

This one is really a no-brainer, as it opened a Pandora's Box, which was an excellent cliffhanger ending to Season 1, and propelled the Severance storyline into Season 2. When Dylan G. did his best impression of a contortionist in the finale of Season 1 and carried out the Overtime Contingency, it allowed the other 3 Lumon innies to jump into the bodies and minds of their outies for the first time. This was key for several reasons as it allowed Mark S. to find out that his wife, Gemma, was Ms. Casey and that she was alive. Helly discovered that she was Helena Eagan, the progeny of the cult-like figure Kier Eagan and the heir apparent to Lumon and the future of the severance process. Irving also learned that his romantic interest, Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken), was alive and well and married to another man. Again, this override was a key slingshot that gave Season 2 even more momentum when the show returned after a long hiatus earlier this year and last.

It is a safe bet that the Overtime Contingency will play a significant part later in the season unless Mark S. and Asel Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) are somehow successful in their attempts to extract the implant and reintegrate him into the outie world. So far, Mark has been painfully flipping back and forth, which is physically taking a toll on him. We saw what happened to Petey (Yul Vazquez) and his unfortunate demise in Season 1. But even if we don't see it again, it has been the most crucial override on Severance through 15 episodes and is easily deserving of the top spot on this list.

