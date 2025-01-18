It's been a long vacation, but it's time to get back to work at Lumon Industries as Severance has finally returned for Season 2. The series is known for building suspense in the workplace unlike anything on TV right now, thanks to the unique work dynamics implemented at Lumon, like the severance procedure. Another of those is the Overtime Contingency Protocol, a dangerous measure that the innies from Macrodata Refinement learn about at the end of Season 1, prompting a great cliffhanger right as the season ends and hinting at disastrous consequences for the company.

The Overtime Contingency Protocol Can Activate an Innie Outside Lumon Premises