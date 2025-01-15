Apple TV+'s Severance is one of the best and weirdest series in recent years, largely because of its premise, in which employees working for the mysterious Lumon Industries agree to a procedure that separates work memories from the ones of the outside world. A sharp commentary on current office work ethics, this procedure is controversial within the series' own universe due to the mental effects and consequences on both personas that are created as a result. But how exactly does it work?

The Severance Procedure Splits the Employee into Two Different Personas

Image via Apple TV+

The titular procedure of severance is at the center of everything that happens in the show. It consists of a doctor surgically implanting a device called a "severance chip" inside a Lumon employee's brain. This splits the subject's mind into two different personas: the main one, colloquially known as the "outie," has no memory of work, while the secondary persona, the "innie," exists only at work, having no recollection of anything that happens in the outside world.

The procedure is done by a doctor inside Lumon premises. Shortly beforehand, the outie records a video for the innie explaining the procedure, where they give consent for their memories to be split. When the innie first wakes up, it has no recollection whatsoever of their identity and history, making the outie effectively the one in charge of all decisions related to their shared body, and Lumon responsible for everything that may happen to the innie during work hours.

The change between outie and innie is "spatially dictated," with the innie taking control when they enter the so-called "severed floor" at Lumon, and the outie taking over as they cross back. The change is triggered by a sensor at the threshold of the severed floor inside the main Lumon building. However, the sensor can also be activated remotely to awaken an innie outside Lumon, in what is known as the Overtime Contingency Protocol.

The Severance Procedure Is Highly Controversial