Severance gripped viewers from its premiere in 2022 with its sci-fi twist on the idea of a work-life balance. The series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who agrees to have his memory surgically divided between his job and his personal life—a process known as Severance—along with his fellow co-workers, for his job at Lumon Industries. Their "innie" is the version of themselves at work every day with no memory of their "outie," or who they are in the outside world. The exact nature of their jobs at Lumon is a mystery, and one mystery has led to another in the two seasons the show has aired so far.

The dialogue in Severance often features some great lines. As is the case with memorable quotes from any TV show, the best of them are perfect representations of the show's characters. But they also go even further, hinting at the show's larger plot and themes. It's no surprise that some of the best of them come from Mark's brother-in-law, Ricken, and Lumon supervisor Harmony Cobel, two drastically different characters.

10 "But surely beer and juleps cannot fill the void left by love. Indeed only wine can achieve this, but it is famously costly, which is why sadness is among the most recurrent issues facing the poor."

Ricken Hale - Season 2, Episode 3 (2024)