Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 3.

Apple TV+'s Severance relies on a unique premise of people living separate personal and work lives by opting into a surgical procedure that plants a chip in their brain. Unable to remember anything about the other version of themselves, the "innies" never leave the mysterious Lumon Industries, while the "outies" have no idea what they do there or who they work with. In the first season's finale, Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) use the Overtime Contingency Protocol to experience their outies' lives, finally getting a better sense of their other selves, but other questions remain once the OTC is reversed.

Now that the Macrodata Refinement innies are trapped on the severed floor again, they must figure out what's going on, and Lumon has made it nearly impossible for them to communicate with their outies. There is one incredibly risky way to restore the connection between the two halves: reintegration. In many ways, this is exactly what it sounds like, as the procedure reunites the two sides of a severed brain, but there are drawbacks. Lumon doesn't recognize reintegration as an option, and the series has established considerable risks and dangerous side effects. Even so, in Season 2, Episode 3, "Who Is Alive?," outie Mark chooses to take this drastic step despite his earlier refusal.

'Severence' Season 1 Proved Reintegration Is Dangerous

Reintegration is first introduced in Season 1 through the character of Petey (Yul Vazquez), innie Mark's coworker, who elected to undergo the process to remember the life he had inside Lumon. The unofficial and experimental procedure was performed by former Lumon scientist Dr. Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge), who was initially responsible for inserting the severance chips into employees' heads before turning on Lumon herself. Season 1 doesn't explain how reintegration works, considering Petey has already undergone the process when he meets Mark, but it does suggest that it is not surgical in the same way that severance is. When Petey died, Mrs. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) had to recover the chip in his head after the fact. Instead, Reghabi describes reintegration as a "full synaptic recoupling" that stops the chip from controlling the person based on their location.

While reintegration allows the innie and outie sides to become the same again, it isn't a common procedure. In fact, Petey and now Mark are the only known instances of reintegration, and Lumon still publicly denies it as a possibility. Unfortunately, reintegration isn't flawless, and in Petey's case, it comes with complications. Petey had serious reintegration sickness as his mind struggled to join its two halves. He had headaches and even hallucinations of the severed floor. The reintegration sickness took a toll on Petey, perhaps even contributing to his mysterious death — proving that, even if it is successful, reintegration is incredibly dangerous.

Reintegration Becomes More Significant in 'Severance' Season 2