While talks about a potential third season have been swirling since the Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ has finally revealed the fate of Severance. On the same day that the Severance Season 2 finale began streaming, Apple announced that Severance has officially been renewed for Season 3. This isn’t surprising considering the colossal success of Season 2, which has been atop Apple TV+ streaming charts for months and been the most-watched show ever for the streamer, but it’s still comforting for Severance fans to put any doubt to rest. The series comes from the mind of Dan Erickson, who is the creator and executive producer, and Ben Stiller also serves as the primary director and executive producer. Both will return to work on Season 3.

This news also comes less than 24 hours after Ben Stiller put fans' minds at ease, confirming that the wait for Season 3 would not be nearly as long as Season 2. There were roughly three full years between Severance Season 1 and 2, so if nothing else, we know the return to Lumon is coming before 2028. Starring in the lead role in Severance is Adam Scott, who portrays Mark Scout, a former professor who undergoes the Severance procedure to help mourn the loss of his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who isn’t really dead. At Lumon Industries, Scott leads the Macrodata Refinement team with Helly R (Britt Lower), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), and Dylan George (Zach Cherry) as his refiners. Tramell Tillman also stars in Severance as Mr. Milchick, with Jen Tullock and Michael Chernus portraying Devon Scout-Hale and Ricken Hale, Mark’s sister and brother-in-law.

When Could ‘Severance’ Season 3 Be Released?