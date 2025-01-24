After just one season, Severance has become renowned for its plot twists, and few reveals remain as shocking as the one with Helly (Britt Lower) during the first season's finale. The discovery of her outie's identity once the Overtime Contingency Protocol is triggered is a thrilling scene — and an unexpected fan of the series was there on the day to witness it. One might not expect Jon Stewart to be a diehard fan of the show, but he was invited to join the set in Bell Labs, located just a few miles from his home. As he can testify, the location perfectly fits the scene, which takes place during a gala for Lumon and depicts a modern yet false sense of glamor just before Helly smashes that illusion permanently.

Bell Labs Is the Perfect Shooting Location for ‘Severance’