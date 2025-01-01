Few genres are as versatile as science fiction, a medium built to challenge logic and break boundaries. Some of cinema's greatest stories have been made by creators willing to test the bounds of what audiences think possible — with Severance being one of this genre's greatest additions. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series, written by Dan Erickson, awed viewers with its story of a new technology that "severs" a person's work self from their outside self, filling each episode with the unsettling horrors of this concept while emphasizing its core message about dismantling any system that hopes to control. It seamlessly blends many different storylines to bolster this theme, but one stands out above the rest: Irving (John Turturro), the oldest and arguably most terrorized member of the main cast. While every person offers valuable insight into the show's themes, his devastating arc over the first season exemplifies everything wrong with the Lumon company (and others like it) that the series revolves around. His experience is a distressing, unflinching portrayal of this world's twisted possibilities, and because of this, his storyline is absolutely the show's most important.

'Severance' Asks: What Counts as Living?

Image via Apple TV+

Severance primarily revolves around the grief-ridden Mark (Adam Scott) and his coworkers as they work at this universe's biggest conglomerate, Lumon. They've undergone the "severance" procedure: a brain implant that splits a person's mind between their work self (innie) and home self (outie), with each side's memories inaccessible to the other. The innies face a clinically professional, shockingly religious world, with the company painting the teachings of their founder as a holy gospel and enforcing a strict set of rules on severed workers too unaware of the outside world to question them.

Irving is initially the most devout member of this group of workers; he sees Lumon's "gospels" as life-saving teachings and views his bosses as messengers of a higher power, always ready to chastise others for not obeying the rules — but then he meets Burt (Christopher Walken), another severed employee. As the two men fall in love, Irving understands the fallacies of what he'd believed in for so long while realizing how unfair it is that the innies aren't treated as real, whole people. It's a romance that opens Irving up to self-discovery and, to the sadness of all watching, everything this company is willing to do to those who don't obey.

Irving's Storyline Illustrates the Horrors — and Hope — of 'Severance'

Irving's story encapsulates the horrors of Severance better than anyone else's, because he begins the series as Lumon's "model employee." His complete belief in the company's twisted doctrine is exactly what his bosses want, a kind of devotion that makes his inevitable self-actualization that much more powerful. Irving's innie isn't equipped with the rebellious spirit of his coworkers; it's easy to resist when you already have the tendency for it, but by making Irving a follower, the show stresses how utterly terrible Lumon's treatment must be to make even someone like him disavow them. Irving's arc reveals not only Lumon's nastier tendencies — especially when it comes to how they deal with his love for Burt — but also the devastation of realizing what you've believed in for so long isn't true, with Irving's anguish helping viewers understand just how terrible the severed experience really is. But with that sadness comes hope, as not only does Irving's innie serve as a model for how even those without control can wrest it back, but a surprising look at his outie in the season finale reveals that the man's two personalities may be more aligned than either could've expected.

While Irving is an essential character, the same can be said for many of Severance's main cast. Whether it be Mark's outie working alongside his innie to discover the truth, or Helly (Britt Lower) fighting with everything she has to liberate herself, each character plays a vital role in spotlighting the horrors of Lumon. Yet no storyline embodies everything wrong about this scenario — or what it means to fight back — better than this one. Irving begins the show having already, wholly bought into Lumon's lies, yet he gathers the strength to finally see the truth of his world and revolt, leaving behind everything he's ever cared about to demand the respect he deserves while suffering immeasurable hardship in the process. His is an inspirational, deeply resonant story of realizing things you once cared for are hurting you and trying to change them, something that anybody who watches Severance will know is at the core of the show.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. Season 2 premieres January 17.