After a long wait and a great deal of anticipation, Severance officially returns this week. Season 1 of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama follows both of Mark's (Adam Scott) lives; as his "outie" becomes suspicious of the mysterious company he works for, Lumon Industries, after a visit from his co-worker, Petey (Yul Vazquez), his "innie" starts to do some investigating into what exactly his job is, and what Lumon is hiding from its employees who have chosen to undergo the controversial severance procedure.

There are many factors that make Severance something special: its unique and terrifying premise, its complex and fascinating characters, and its many mysteries that, in turn, have already resulted in a number of shocking plot twists. Another unique thing about Severance is its stunning and creepy opening credits sequence, designed by artist Oliver Latta, also known as Extraweg. Beyond being visually beautiful, these opening credits carry a lot of meaning.

'Severance' Season 1's Opening Credits Depict Mark's Inner Struggle

At the core of Severance Season 1 is the divide between Mark's work self and home self, who are referred to in the world of the series as his "innie" and "outie." Mark's outie, distraught with grief over his wife Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) death, sees the severance procedure as a potential lifeline and the only reason he's still able to hold a job. Meanwhile, Mark's innie has learned not to think about his circumstances too much — that is, until the sequence of events that kicks off the beginning of the series, in which Petey mysteriously leaves Lumon, Mark gets promoted, and Helly (Britt Lower) shows up and starts to everything.

This struggle is reflected in the season's opening credits through its tiny versions of Mark. The sequence opens with a tiny Mark in a suit waking up in his bed before he goes outside to open the trash bin, which black paint pours out of. The suit version of Mark also walks down the street, past another version of Mark wearing red pajamas and holding a balloon made up of three suited Marks, all attached back-to-back. The same suit version of Mark also winds up at Lumon, beside multiple other Marks, before entering the elevator and joining the severed floor.

The opening credits hint at the fact that Mark's innie and outie selves may be divided on the surface, but the issue is much more complicated underneath the surface. The credits place Innie Mark in the outside world, and Outie Mark inside Lumon with his work ID around his neck, haunted by a large version of Innie Mark. At one point in Season 1 of Severance, Petey debunks Mark's notion that the procedure protected his innie from suffering. Petey tells Mark's outie that it was clear that his innie carried the weight of his grief with him, even though he didn't know what it was. This is reflected in the opening credits, where the two Marks' lives bleed into each other.

'Severance' Season 1's Opening Credits Use Black Paint To Show How Things Spill Over From Each Life

Image via Apple TV+

Throughout Season 1, Severance uses the visual of black paint to reflect how the innies' and outies' lives spill over into each other despite the restrictions of the severance procedure. Multiple times, Irving (John Turturro) drifts off while sitting at his desk at Lumon, seemingly hallucinating black sludge pouring over everything. This visual is later contextualized through his outie's paintings of the mysterious testing floor elevator at Lumon. The black paint seems to act as symbolism for how the two lives subconsciously cross over into each other, and how the severance procedure is not as cut-and-dry as it seems.

Within each innie and outie's subconscious, there exists pieces from their other lives that they don't remember. This is reflected in the visuals of the opening credits. While Mark's innie walks around in the outside world, he sees black paint pouring out of his trash bin. While his outie sits in a cubicle at Lumon, surrounded by Innie Marks, Mark looks up to see paint dripping down. Towards the end of the opening credits, a machine vacuums up the tiny Marks and turns them into black paint that covers the face of a much larger Mark.

Ultimately, this Mark melts into the paint as well, and he catapults the pajama'd Mark away from the trash bins and back to bed. In the opening credits, the black paint works as a tool to bring the different Marks back and forth from Lumon to his home. It destroys multiples of the innie Marks before utlimately sending the outie Mark back home, both enforcing this divide while also showing that it is not sustainable.

'Severance' Season 1's Opening Credits Foreshadow the Innies' Breaking Points