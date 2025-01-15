Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller’s mind-bending psychological thriller Severance returns with a highly-anticipated second season on January 17, with a third already in the works. Season 1 was full of secrets, drama, and ethical dilemmas, and here on the other side, there’s a whole lot to unpack. From loyal authority figures to new recruits to fallen soldiers, everyone’s got something to hide in Severance. But the reality-splitting secret of Lumon Industries is out, and it’s up to our newly independent squad of Macrodata Refiners to make the next move in exposing the company. Let's recap everything that plays out in Season 1 ahead of the series' return.

‘Severance’s Newest Severed Floor Recruit Is No Mindless Sheep

Image via Apple TV+

Helly R. (Britt Lower) becomes the newest member of the Macrodata Refinement department on Lumon's severed floor, and she immediately rebels against Lumon’s policies and overall concept. When she’s granted the opportunity to leave the floor, she finds herself repeatedly returning through the exit, stumped at her inability to freely walk out. She continues with orientation, and her first few acts of resistance are found charming among her coworkers, like when she tries clocking out with a note in her mouth or leaving a message to her outie on her arm in permanent marker. But Helly's attempts to leave Lumon quickly escalate to the extreme, yielding regrettable consequences.

Injuring herself in the process, Helly breaks the glass window in the exit door to escape, a violation which gets her sent to the dreaded Break Room. In response, she aggressively threatens to chop her own fingers off while demanding to put in a resignation request. Still, her outie, through a recorded taping, denies the request after condemning her for her ruthless disobedience. Her outie outright diminishes her existence by stating, “I am a person. You are not,” and threatens to hold Helly hostage as an innie until she learns to cooperate. In her most severe response, a desperate Helly then makes an attempt to kill herself. She is rescued and monitored for wellness, but after reflecting on her brief but torrential experience as a severed worker, she refuses to stop finding cracks in Lumon’s system. Although they do their best to help her adhere to company rules and stay out of trouble, Helly’s rebellious sentiments slowly spread to her three other MDR officemates, Mark S. (Adam Scott), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry).

Before Helly R., Peter “Petey” Kilmer (Yul Vazquez) was the fourth Macrodata Refinement employee, who was known for “[setting] the tone” around the department and was great buddies with Mark S. Petey had mysteriously disappeared from Lumon Industries, so his responsibilities as Chief Macrodata Refiner fell to Mark. Confused about the sudden disappearance of his friend, Mark takes every opportunity to remain a friendly face and a trusted mentor to Helly.

There Are Cracks in the Wall in ‘Severance’ Season 1