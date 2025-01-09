Apple TV+'s Severance is getting ready to premiere its second season in just a few days, but for those who haven't caught up, the studio is giving you a temporary chance to do so on a free platform. Severance Season 1 will be available on the free streaming service Roku through Jan. 19, per The Hollywood Reporter. While it may only be for a short time, Apple is hoping that bundling one of its most popular shows on a different service may help it in the long run.

Apple and Roku described the offering as an "exclusive fan experience," during which the entire first season of Severance will be available on the Roku Channel. In addition, Roku users will be able to catch a sneak preview of Season 2, as well as fresh behind-the-scenes content. Users will also get a chance to sign up for three free months of Apple TV+. For those who cannot access the Roku Channel on their television, Severance Season 1 can also be streamed through Roku's website for free.

The offering is part of a plan by Apple to drive users toward its streaming service by allowing them to view a sample of the studio's work. "Partnering with Apple ahead of the highly anticipated Severance season 2 and being able to create an exclusive fan experience that is available to millions of U.S. households including offering Apple TV+ content outside of the Apple ecosystem, on the Roku Channel for the first time ever is incredibly exciting for us," Sweta Patel, the vice president of growth marketing and merchandising for Roku, said in a statement.

'Severance' is a Highly Acclaimed Sci-Fi Show

Allowing users to watch Season 1 of Severance will give them access to one of the most popular shows on TV. The show follows Mark (Adam Scott), a worker at a tech company whose employees undergo a procedure called "severance." This splits the consiousness of the employee so that they have no memory of their personal lives while at work, and vice-versa. The series follows Mark as he starts to realize that there may be more to this procedure than meets the eye.

The series has been widely acclaimed, with an all-star cast also including Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patrcia Arquette, Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, Dichen Lachman, and more. The show was created by Dan Erickson, who also serves as showrunner. The series comes from Fifth Season and is executive produced by Ben Stiller alongside Scott, Arquette, John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock.

Season 2 of Severance will be released on Jan. 17, 2025. The first season of the show is streaming now on Apple TV+ and Roku.

