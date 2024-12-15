Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Severance creator Dan Erickson and stars Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, and Britt Lower at CCXP 2024.

After long last, we're getting Severance Season 2. In January, Apple TV+ will drop the 10-episode second season of creator Dan Erickson's massively popular sci-fi psychological series, starring Adam Scott and the whole ensemble of unforgettable characters. After that cliffhanger and a long break between, it's time to return to Lumon Industries.

While at CCXP in Brazil, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Erickson, Scott, and co-stars Tramell Tillman, who plays supervisor and the main antagonist, Seth Milchick, ("Most people are terrified to approach me. I don't know why."), and Britt Lower, who plays Helly Riggs. In addition to chatting about the con and the Severance booth, the crew also chatted with us about Season 2 and beyond.

Check out the full conversation below for which episode of Season 2 was the most challenging to work on, how much of Season 3 Erickson and director Ben Stiller have been developing, how they hope fans will react to the Season 2 finale, and if that break between seasons will get any shorter this time.

Here's What We Know About 'Severance' Beyond Season 2

"This isn't just a weird pilot."

COLLIDER: Which of your friends and family have been the worst at asking for spoilers?

ADAM SCOTT: My daughter asks all the time. “Just tell me everything.” And then I'm like, “I will if you really want…” She's like, “No, no!” And gets upset. So, that's by far the worst.

BRITT LOWER: I feel like the general response from people is, “What’s happening in Season 2?” And then they immediately say, “Don’t tell me anything!” I think people want to be in a state of mystery.

DAN ERICKSON: For me, it's my landlord, which is weird because he’ll come over to deal with the repair, and then he’ll ask me for spoilers. This is, like, implicit, he's not saying it, but it's like, “I want to fix this leak in the sink, but what happens with Severance?”

TRAMELL TILLMAN: For me, I think it would be along the lines of what Britt said. There are a lot of people, my friends and family, who are all invested in the show, but they don't want to know. It’s like, “Don't tell me anything. I don't want to see anything — but tell me what you know.”

Image via Apple TV+

I'm in the same boat. I want to know and don't tell me a thing. Dan, when you first started coming up with the show and when you were first pitching Season 1, did you have a three or five-season arc? Did you have an idea of where ultimately this is going to go?

ERICKSON: Yeah, I had an idea for where it was going to go, which is more or less intact to this day. I didn't have five seasons planned out, necessarily, but as we were taking it around, I first was working with Ben [Stiller] through his company, Red Hour, and we were trying to find a distributor, which ultimately became Apple. But through that process, we sort of pre-broke the first season because we wanted to convince them that, “This isn't just a weird pilot. We actually have a plan for where it's going to go.” So, there was an endpoint, and there was most of the first season kind of mapped out, but we didn’t know if it was going to be a one-season show or a 12-season show. We wanted to be flexible.

You’re working on Season 2, and you know when you're making Season 2, “We have a hit here. People really love this.” How much in the writing of Season 2 were you starting to really think, “Where are we ultimately going? Am I thinking three or four years?” How did that game plan shift as a result of the success of the first season?

ERICKSON: It definitely got more about that to try to create the seeds of connective tissue with where we ultimately want to go. I mean, we were doing that in Season 1, but it was also about, “This is our debut, so let's make the best season that we possibly can.” By Season 2, we really have to feel like we're moving somewhere, so we started to have more of those sit-down conversations about, “How does this actually lead to where we’re ultimately going to go?”

Do you think this is ultimately a four-season show or three-season show or five-season show? Do you have that idea in mind, or are you guys still figuring that out?

ERICKSON: We're honestly still figuring it out. There’s some idea.

Adam Scott Calls 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 4 Art

"It was a lot."

Image via Apple TV+

For the actors, I'm always curious what scene or sequence ends up being a real pain in the ass to film. In Season 2, without spoilers, what scene or sequence ended up being the most challenging to film, and if you want to say the episode number?

SCOTT: For me, Episode 4 was the most challenging.

TILLMAN: I could see that.

Do you want to tease which sequence?

SCOTT: For me, at least, it was kind of the whole thing. It was a lot.

LOWER: Just the elements — the lighting is different.

[Laughs] Well, Episode 4 of Season 2, without spoilers, is radically different than anything you guys have done before. What was that like for the three of you seeing the script and being like, “Wait, where are we filming this? What are we doing with this?”

SCOTT: I remember very early on Dan having the idea for Episode 4 and what it would entail and thinking that was a fantastic idea, and wondering how we were going to get our arms around it. Then, once we started actually shooting it, being like, “Oh, okay, we're actually going to do the thing that Dan thought of. We're actually going to go to this place and actually do this thing. Without any embellishment, we're going to do it." It's art.

LOWER: I think anytime you open the script, it feels like Christmas morning. The dialogue in the show is just so delightful and strange.

SCOTT: Also, Santa Claus hand-delivers every script to all of us.

ERICKSON: I’ve been trying to get them to call me Father Christmas. They won’t do it.

Image via Apple TV+

One of the things that I think resonates with so many people is it opens a lot of conversation. How many people have wanted to come up to you and really talk about the show compared to other things you've worked on? Because this, for me, leads to a lot of conversation.

TILLMAN: Most people are terrified to approach me. I don't know why.

LOWER: I was on a public elevator, and it was very quiet for a minute, and then one of the people on the elevator was obviously a fan of the show and was like, “When we get out of this elevator, we're all going to be different.” I feel like the fans are all cool and subtle like that.

Have you guys gone down to the convention floor and done your booth? Do you know there's a booth?

SCOTT: Yeah, we did.

TILLMAN: Yes, we walked in. It’s really cool.

So it wasn't open yet when you did it?

SCOTT: No. We did it this morning.

We're at CCXP, and a lot of people here are collecting. For all four of you, is there something that you collect or used to collect?

SCOTT: I used to take great pride in my CD and DVD collection in my 20s, but now they're all either gone or in a crate under the house.

ERICKSON: There was a long time when I saved every movie ticket that I’d ever been to. It was, like, nine years that I had every single movie ticket. I had them all attached to a corkboard, and then I lost it while I was moving, and it was the most upset I’ve ever been.

LOWER: I'm kind of sentimental; I keep little notes that people have written in a box — a note box.

TILLMAN: I was actually going to say the same thing. Thank you cards, birthday cards. I usually keep and collect those.

I have collected a lot of movie tickets, and now it's all digital or moving to all digital, and it sucks.

ERICKSON: Yeah, it’s a bummer.

I agree. And concert tickets too.

SCOTT: That's a great thing. I have concert tickets from a long time ago, but like Father Christmas, I used to collect them and then just kind of gave up.

The 'Severance' Team Shares Their Post-Season 2 Hopes for Fans

"It’s wild peeing, all in unison saying, 'Holy F, I need Season 3.'"

Image via Apple TV+

What do you think fans will say after seeing the Season 2 finale? Because Season 1 ends, and you're like, “Holy F, I need Season 2 right now.”

SCOTT: I hope they'll say the exact same thing, “Holy F, I need Season 3.”

TILLMAN: I’d agree with that.

LOWER: Yeah, same.

ERICKSON: I hope that they'll all race to the bathroom because they will have been holding it the whole time. So, they’ll be like, “Get out of the way!”

SCOTT: So it’s wild peeing, all in unison saying, “Holy F, I need Season 3.”

ERICKSON: Yes!

There's no debate that this show is getting a third season, so where are you in the writing process? One of the big problems with streaming shows is the long breaks between seasons. You guys obviously had a very long break between Seasons 1 and 2. I would love it if Season 3 could possibly come out sooner.

ERICKSON: I don't want to incur the wrath of my looming overlords.

Ben (Stiller) already ruined that he's working on it.

SCOTT: If there was going to be a Season 3, we all share your wish that it would come sooner than the break between [Seasons] 1 and 2.

Severance Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 17.