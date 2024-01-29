Apple TV+ has just revealed the first behind-the-scenes look at the second season of Severance, which is currently in production. The black-and-white photograph features Mark Scout (Adam Scott) running as fast as he can, teasing audiences with what's to come during the second installment of the science fiction thriller. Two different realities clash in the world of Severance, where people's memories are divided between the time they spent at work and their personal lives. Judging by the new image, Mark won't find easy solutions during the second season of the series, either.

The first season of Severance introduced Mark as a history professor willing to go through the severance procedure that divided his consciousness into two parts. On the other hand, Dylan (Zach Cherry) also accepted the opportunity to be included in the program despite the fact that he's the father of three kids. Even if people at Lumon aren't completely aware of the consequences of their work, they still believe they're doing the right thing. The first installment of Severance ended with a cliffhanger involving Mark finding out that Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) is actually Gemma, leading directly into the events of the upcoming new episodes.

After it was previously reported that the second season of Severance would be facing delays, everything is ready to get back on track with the Apple TV+ psychological thriller that has earned the studio fourteen Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. John Turturo, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette are also a part of the cast of this story that explores what happens to people when two parts of their consciousness are separated from one another. Episodes from the first season of Severance were directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, who introduced viewers to Mark and his relationship with Lumon Industries.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of 'Severance'?

The world of Severance remains highly unpredictable due to the technology that allows people to separate who they are into two parts, leading Mark and the people he cares about through a complicated mystery. The premise for the new episodes remains under wraps, but judging by how the first season came to a close, viewers got their first taste of what's to come. The severance process could be legal any time soon, with Mark having to do everything in his power to keep more people from suffering his fate. Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, and Alia Shawkat have joined the cast of Severance for the second season.

