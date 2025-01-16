From Ted Lasso to Silo, Apple TV+ has a wonderful reputation for bringing to life some of the best modern television. Whether it's a historical drama or a twisty sci-fi, it seems as if no genre is off-limits. With that in mind, back in 2022, the streamer managed to fairly perfect the latter, with the release of Severance proving that the workplace could somehow provide the perfect setting for a thought-provoking, mind-bending thriller.

After being hailed as one of the best series of the year and winning two Primetime Emmys, it was confirmed Severance would return for a second outing. However, delays hit the series - as did many attempting to enter production in 2023 - leaving viewers desperately gripping to the edge of their seats for almost three years. Finally, Season 2 is about to release, so, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch it.

When is 'Severance' Season 2 Released?

You can officially catch the return of Severance when it debuts on Friday, January 17, 2025. Hampered by several delays, Severance is finally about to hit our screens after almost three years since the Season 1 premiere, with ten episodes set to run weekly until the March 21, 2025, finale.

Where Can You Stream 'Severance' Season 2?

Just like Season 1, Severance Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream on Apple TV+ as one of the streamer's flagship shows. You can check out all episodes of the first outing on the platform right now.

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+ who will need one in time for Season 2 of this mind-bending thriller, subscription prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or, alternatively, you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Can You Stream 'Severance' Without Apple TV+?

For Season 2, unfortunately, Apple TV+ will be your only home of Severance, making a subscription a must should you want to follow along with the world weekly. However, in preparation for the second season, all episodes of Severance Season 1 are currently available on the free streaming service Roku through January 19, 2025, so those without an Apple TV+ subscription still unsure whether they should purchase one for Severance can try before they buy.

Watch the 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer

On October 23, 2024, an 80-second preview, set to "Eminence Front" by The Who, was unleashed to the public and gave fans their first glimpse of the second season. The teaser was appropriately mind-bending, featuring Mark S. (Adam Scott) running down a hallway as moments from the upcoming season flash before our eyes.

Finally, on December 7, 2024, the full trailer for Severance Season 2 was released and is available to watch above. The strange world of Lumon is reintroduced to fans as the weight of a mind-stretching second outing is felt for the first time in full. The trailer was met with plenty of praise from lovers of the series, with some suggesting the second outing looks even better than the critically adored first. Well, following early responses to Season 2, this looks like it might be the case. Having already received a fantastic ‘certified fresh’ Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%, Season 2 is already considered some of 2025's best television, even with the year having only just begun. In her review of the second outing, Collider's Carly Lane gave it a perfect 10/10, saying:

"Severance is, at its core, the kind of TV show that was always going to get people talking thanks to its twisty nature, but with such a long break between seasons, there was also a risk of audience interest waning, especially when there are countless other shows worth tuning in for in the interim. Ultimately, however, Season 2 should silence any lingering concerns viewers might have through its stunning direction, outstanding performances, and sinuous, compelling mysteries. This evolving, mind-bending continuation, as crafted by Erickson and fellow writers Mohamad El Masri, Wei-Ning Yu, Anna Ouyand Moench, Erin Wagoner, Mark Friedman, and Adam Countee, cements Severance as an absolute triumph of television, proving beyond a shadow of any doubt that the best stories are always worth waiting for."

A full synopsis for Severance Season 2 reads:

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

It might not be possible for the characters in Severance to get their head around this mind-boggling series, but, to help you attempt such a feat, here's a look at the full episode schedule based on the information we have available.

Episode: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 TBC Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025