The wait is finally over and the first episode of Severance Season 2 is now streaming. The show brings us back to Lumon Industries, where its workers undergo a procedure known as severance to completely split their work identity and personal identity into two different people who are aware of the other’s existence but know nothing about them. This leads to many of the characters in Severance playing two versions of themselves, what’s referred to in the series as an “innie” and an “outie.” Collider’s Carly Lane recently chatted with Britt Lower, who plays Helly Riggs/Helena Eagan in the show, and she spoke about the challenges and the rewards of playing multiple versions of the same character, which she is doing even more this season than in Season 1:

“Part of the fun of Season 1 was Helly going around and noticing how weird everything is and asking, ‘What the hell is going on and why are you all acting like this?’ And then in Season 2, I, as an actor, get to embody that weird side of Lumon that the outie has grown up in and get to be inside of that world. It operates really differently than the innies, who are, for all intents and purposes, this sort of id-like energy. As opposed to the ego of the outside and the conditioning and the nurture, you have more of the nature and the inner child. So it’s really exploring both sides of the kinds of energies that we all have inside of us. I thought that was really relatable to be at odds with oneself. It's like they say: we're often our own worst enemy. No one speaks to anyone in the world as painfully as they speak to themselves at times, and I kind of came at it from that direction, too.”

There are characters in Severance, such as Devon Scout-Hale (Jen Tullock) and Ricken Hale (Michael Chernus) who are crucial elements in Mark’s (Adam Scott) life, but do not work at Lumon and thus are not severed. The challenge of bringing multiple personas to life is especially present with performers like Lower and Scott, as well as Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and John Turturro, who all work in the Macrodata Refinement department at Lumon. One of the biggest reveals in Severance Season 1 comes in the finale when the audience learns that Helly is not only involved with Lumon outside of the office, but she is the daughter of Kier Eagen, the founder of the company. Helly’s motivations remain unclear heading into Season 2, but fans can count on Lower to deliver yet another excellent and layered performance as she did in Season 1.

How Many Emmys Did ‘Severance’ Season 1 Win?

Severance Season 1 won two Emmys for Outstanding Musical Composition and Outstanding Main Title Design, which went to Theodore Shapiro for the music and Oliver Latta and Teddy Blanks for the title. Adam Scott was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in Severance Season 1, with Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken all earning acting nominations as well in supporting categories. Ben Stiller was nominated for his work directing Severance, and creator Dan Erickson was nominated for Outstanding Writing. The show as a whole was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and also for Best Casting and Best Editing.

The first episode of Severance Season 2 is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series and don't miss the rest of Lane's conversation with Lower. Watch Severance on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+