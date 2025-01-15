It's been almost three years since the hit Apple TV+ series Severance last appeared on our screens. A breathtakingly original sci-fi-slash-psychological thriller, the show centers on Mark Scout, an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries. Upon landing a job at Lumon, Mark and his fellow employees are "severed", splitting their memories between two selves: the work persona (the Innie), who exists solely on Lumon's vast, maze-like basement floor, and the Outie, who clocks off and goes home at the end of every day with no recollection of the previous eight hours.

As the series unfolded in the spring of 2022, the dark mystery of Lumon, its employees, and the intrusive higher-ups deepened, concluding in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left audiences desperate to discover what happened next. With the hotly-anticipated Season 2 set to premiere on January 17, the wait is almost over. In the meantime, read on below to see who's returning for Season 2, and find out who's clocking into Lumon for the first time.

Adam Scott

Mark Scout

A former history professor, Mark chose to undergo the severance procedure following the untimely death of his wife. Deep in grief, Mark decided that eight hours of blissful daily ignorance was the perfect solution to his problems - although his sister, Devon, and brother-in-law, Ricken, quietly disapprove of his coping method. At Lumon, Innie Mark is the newly-promoted head of Macrodata Refinement. A frazzled middle manager, Mark struggles to keep his four-person department in check as the strange goings-on at Lumon intensify.

Adam Scott plays Mark Scout. Best known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Party Down, Scott recently appeared in 2024's Madame Web and the television series Loot. His upcoming projects include the thriller Double Booked (which he also directs) and the comedy-drama The Saviors.

Zach Cherry

Dylan George

Obsessed with company perks and fantasizing about what his Outie gets up to in the outside world (the leading theories are muscle shows and womanizing), Macrodata Refinement wouldn't be the same without the king of one-liners, Dylan. The life of the (waffle) party, Dylan goes above and beyond to look out for his MDR co-workers and is extremely distrustful of the elusive Optics and Design department.

Zach Cherry plays Dylan George. Known for his role as Wolf in the animated television series Duncanville, Cherry joined The Great American Baking Show as a host in 2023 and returned in 2024 for its seventh season. His upcoming projects include the comedy short The Dinner Plan, and the comedy All Night Wrong.

Britt Lower

Helly Riggs

The newest member of the MDR department, Helly doesn't exactly find it easy to fit into Lumon's strict dictatorship. Rebellious from the very beginning and stubborn to a fault, Helly proves she'll stop at nothing to end her time as a miserable Innie at Lumon. As her desperate attempts to make her Outie see sense grow increasingly more outlandish, Mark finds himself fearing for her safety.

Britt Lower plays Helly Riggs. Lower previously appeared in the television series High Maintenance as Lee, and Man Seeking Woman as Liz. Her next project, the ABC drama movie Until the Wedding, is set to premiere soon.

Tramell Tillman

Seth Milchick