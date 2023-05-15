Apple TV+ has quickly become one of the most exciting streaming services in the business, from the Emmy-winning sensation Ted Lasso to the star-studded drama The Morning Show. The sci-fi psychological thriller Severance was one of their biggest hits yet when it premiered in early 2022. Created by Dan Erickson and directed in part by Ben Stiller, the first season starred an extremely talented cast and followed a group of employees working at the lower levels of a shady biotech company known as Lumon Industries. The catch is, each employee has undergone a procedure known as "severance," which completely separates their memories from their work life (their innies) and their personal lives (their outties).

With Season 2 ending on a massive cliffhanger, viewers have been eager to find out what's next, and they hopefully don't have to wait much longer. Here's what we know about Severance Season 2.

When Will Severance Season 2 Premiere?

As of right now, Apple has yet to reveal an official release date for Severance Season 2. While it was initially expected to air in late 2023, the WGA strike will likely end up delaying the release from when it was initially scheduled to premiere. Season 2 likely will not premiere until early 2024 at the very earliest, which would mark two years after the release of Season 1.

Where Can I Watch Severance Season 2?

Much like Season 1, Severance will only be available to stream on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is also the exclusive home of popular series such as Shrinking, Silo, Black Bird, Slow Horses, Mythic Quest, and Foundation. Apple TV+ is also home to an impressive batch of movies, including the Best Picture winner CODA, Finch, Ghosted, Tetris, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Spirited, Greyhound, and Emancipation.

Is There a Trailer for Severance Season 2?

A trailer has not yet been released for Season 2, and since filming on Season 2 has halted, we likely won't see one for quite some time. Apple TV and Ben Stiller posted a quick announcement on Instagram confirming that Season 2 had been greenlit.

Who Is Returning For Severance Season 2?

All the major players from Severance Season 1 will be returning to reprise their roles for Season 2. Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken will return as Mark S, Harmony Cobel, Irving Bailiff, and Burt Goodman, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Britt Lower as Helly R, Zach Cherry as Dylan G, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Jen Tullock as Devon Hale, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, and Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale.

Who Are the New Cast-Members of Severance Season 2?

Along with the returning cast Severance will be bringing in a handful of exciting new cast members for its second season. These include Academy and Emmy Award nominee Bob Balaban (Gosford Park), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante (Blue Bloods), Emmy Award nominee Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), John Noble (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), and Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable).

Character details as to who each of the new cast members will be playing are currently unknown.

What Will Severance Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 will likely pick up not too long after the events of the Season 1 finale, but there has been no word yet on whether there'll be a time jump.

When we last saw the severed employees of Lumon, they were able to temporarily wake up their innies in the outside world, leading them to make several shocking discoveries, including that Helly is the daughter of Lumon's CEO James Eagen and had undergone severance in order to create propaganda in support of the procedure. Mark learns that his neighbor Mrs. Selvig is actually his boss Harmony Cobel and that his presumed dead wife Gemma is alive and is actually the wellness counselor Ms. Casey on the severed floor of Lumon.

The official plot synopsis for Severance from Apple reads:

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Who Is Making Severance Season 2?

Serving as the showrunners for Season 2 of Severance are Marck Friedman (Wayward Pines) and Dan Erickson, along with assistance from Beau Willimon (Andor) who wrote the latter half of Season 2 and will be serving as the showrunner for Season 3. Ben Stiller will once again be returning to direct. He will executive producer the new season alongside Erickson, Friedman, Adam Scott, Nicky Weinstock (Escape at Dannemora), Jackie Cohn (Plus One), Caroline Baron (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and Sam Donovan (Three Pines). Richie Schwartz of Stiller's production company Red Hour Films will also executive produce. Patricia Arquette will also be joining as a producer this time around. Writers involved with Severance include Mohamed el Masri (Here and Now), Wei-Ning Yu (The Dropout), and Kari Drake (Lost in Space).

Where and When Did Severance Season 2 Film?

On October 31, 2022, Ben Stiller and Apple TV shared on Instagram that filming for Severance Season 2 had officially begun.

Much like Season 1, filming for Season 2 primarily took place in New Jersey and New York City.

However, in late April 2023, it was reported that the second season was facing major delays due to the co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman having a falling out with one another. Friedman had initially planned to leave the series before the start of Season 2, but Apple and Stiller were unable to find a suitable replacement and asked him to return once more.

However, both PR reps from Apple and Stiller himself denied the claims that there was tension behind the scenes.

Apple's statement read:

"...the second season of Severance is on schedule, the budget is the same as Season 1, Dan, Beau and Mark are all working together… [Beau] was hired for Season 3 and since they don’t have a traditional writers room, it made sense he would get involved in the current season as well.”

Stiller released the following statement to TVLine:

“No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other, and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible."

However, the second season hit another setback with production shutting down as the WGA continues to strike for fair compensation as well as residuals from producers, streamers, and studios. Production will not pick back up until the Writer's Strike ends.