Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 1.

The Season 2 premiere of Severance ends on a rather creepy note. As Mark S. (Adam Scott) decides to stay at Lumon by resuming his work on a Macrodata Refinement file, we get a brief glance at Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) through a surveillance camera, complete with different statistics surrounding her. Both Mark's file and Ms. Casey's screen image share the name "Cold Harbor," hinting that they are possibly linked and that Mark is actually working on a new iteration of the former wellness counselor without knowing it. If you thought Lumon was weird, it's about to get even weirder.

What Is the Connection Between Mark’s MDR File and Ms. Casey?

At the end of Season 1, Ms. Casey is relieved of her duties as the severed floor wellness counselor and sent to a place called the "testing floor." Apparently, this place is where innies go to be completely reconfigured, coming out with a totally different personality and renewed obedience. How exactly this happens is still unknown, but it's definitely connected to what Mark S. is working on. "Cold Harbor" is the designation of both his MDR file and Ms. Casey as a testing floor subject, and they are both at 68% completion.

Under the subject name and completion rate, there is an identification number and an even creepier stat, "ITNO: 25.00," possibly hinting that what Mark is actually working on is Ms. Casey's 25th iteration. At the bottom of the screen, there are five sorting boxes at different completion rates; most of them match what's in Mark’s file, except for sorter #1, which is at 77% on his screen, but at 52% at Ms. Casey’s display, which could be why it still needs refining. Also, each sorter has four acronyms: WO, DR, FC, and MA. This would appear to connect to the Four Tempers that Lumon founder Kier Eagan (Marc Geller) is said to have identified in the past and that every soul has — Wo