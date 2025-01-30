Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Even with only two episodes out so far, Severance Season 2 has already hit the ground running with the next installment in the unsettling conspiracy behind the scenes of Lumon Industries. Between introducing a batch of new faces in Macrodata Refinement to overseeing the end of Ms. Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) reign over the severed floor, the series' sophomore premiere has seen various attempts to shake up the character dynamics of the most insidious office on Apple TV+. Thanks to Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) innie, it doesn't take long for our familiar MDR team to return, but Severance is nevertheless setting up an even bigger change in the outside world with one of the series' most underrated characters — Mark's sister, Devon Scout-Hale (Jen Tullock).

From the start, Devon has been one of Severance's most refreshing personalities. Mark's constant ally and wife to the literary superstar of the severed floor, Ricken (Michael Chernus), Devon isn't afraid to call it like she sees it, with the character's bluntness a cathartic contrast to the performative sympathy practiced by Lumon employees like Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman). Whether it's confronting her brother about his life choices or questioning his innie's mysterious injuries, Devon doesn't hesitate to speak truth to authority, though Devon's distance from Lumon also means that she spends most of Season 1 at arm's length from the series' main plot. In the aftermath of the Season 1 finale's use of the Overtime Contingency, however, Severance's most recent episode finally sees Devon confront the show's main dramatic questions directly, teasing a larger role for the character in the future of the hit series.

‘Severance’ Season 2 Is Establishing Devon as a Crucial Ally Against Lumon

With Season 2, Episode 1 elaborating on Lumon's response to the self-proclaimed 'Macrodat Uprising' on the severed floor, Season 2, Episode 2, "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig," explores the events outside Lumon Industries immediately following the innies' attempt to share their suffering with the world. On one hand, this glimpse into the lives of MDR's outies underscores the harsh reality of living as a severed person in Severance's world, but Season 2, Episode 2's external focus also provides Devon with the chance to stand out among the show's main cast. Both Devon's unwillingness to engage with Mr. Milchick's feigned politeness and grilling of the severed floor manager when he visits her home are highlights of the episode, illustrating how Devon's personality makes her uniquely suited to hold Lumon accountable for its web of manipulations.

Following this tense home visit, Devon once again proves her commitment to both sides of her brother back at Pip's diner from Season 1, refusing to ignore the possibility that Mark's long-dead wife, Gemma (Dichman Lachey), is secretly alive at Lumon. While Mark lashes out hard at his sister's relayed suggestion, attempting to overpower her own past connection to the woman he loved through the sheer force of his grief, Devon's words nonetheless keep the idea alive in Mark long enough for him to confront Ms. Cobel during the episode's ending. Moreover, with Ms. Cobel's refusal to answer Mark's questions all but confirming the truth, the pair's encounter underscores just how much Mark needs Devon's personal support, demonstrating how the character has grown into an asset in the ongoing fight against Lumon.

Devon Is Uniquely Suited To Strike Against Lumon in ‘Severance’ Season 2