Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.

Apple TV+'s Severance is full of characters that we don't often see on-screen. There are the outies, of course, whose lives we're not always privy to with the exception of the show's main character, Mark (Adam Scott). Then, there's the elusive Lumon Board, whose voice we only hear through Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander). Finally, there's Kier Eagan (Marc Geller), Lumon's very own founder, who we know only through stories told via Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and Irving (John Turturro), or through the many paintings and sculptures scattered across the company's hallways — and, of course, the Perpetuity Wing. Kier also wrote many texts meant to guide the future employees of his company; at least, that's how he would like us to describe them. In reality, Kier's writings are pure brainwashing material, theses that form the minds of the severed employees of Lumon in such a way that they hardly even question the work-only life they live.

The Kier Eagan painted in the handbooks and oil portraits is a rigorous man — a man who has conquered all tempers, who is ambitious, yet ascetic and frugal, and who presents himself as a loving, though strict, father to his employees. However, the most recent episode of Severance, "Woe's Hollow," reveals the existence of another version of Kier. Or maybe we should say it reveals the existence of another man entirely, though a man that has gone down in history in Kier's shadow. We're talking about Dieter Eagan, Kier's twin brother, who is presented as a symbol of hedonism and indolence. Better said, he's the exact opposite of Kier, almost like an evil twin. But is evil really the right way to describe him? Or does the existence of Dieter mean something much more complex?

'Severance' Reveals the Existence of Dieter Eagan Through Kier's Own Writing

Image via AppleTV+

Dieter first pops up in the plot of Severance through Kier's own writings, as Mark, Irving, Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Helly (Britt Lower) are sent to a bizarre corporate retreat in the snowy woods in which they find a book signed by Kier. It turns out the book is one of four appendices the Lumon founder made to his original writings. This fourth appendix, as Mr. Milchick explains, is so sensitive in its content that it is forbidden to severed employees. However, the folks from MDR will be allowed to read from it. Well, OK, they will be allowed to hear Mr. Milchick as he reads from it, but potato, potahto, right?

The story Mr. Milchick tells Mark, Irving, Dylan, and Helly is about a pair of brothers who leave their father's house and ether mill to go live in the woods. One, Dieter, wishes to remain there forever, while the other, Kier, longs to return home after some time. The two have a falling out about it, and Kier witnesses as Dieter is transformed into part of the woods, his eyes popping out of his head and giving way to pus that later turns into sap. Terrified, Kier runs away from his brother until he finds a waterfall that helps him drown the sounds of Dieter's transformation into the woods. There, he encounters a strange small woman named Woe, the first of the Four Tempers that he would conquer until the end of his life.

Now, the mental image of Dieter turning into the woods is pretty horrifying. However, Helly — who, by the end of "Woe's Hollow," we find out is none other than Helena Eagan posing as her innie — is quick to laugh it all off. The story, she says, simply means that Kier caught his brother masturbating and was thrown off by it. Disgusted, he left his brother in the woods and went back to his old life, eventually purging Dieter from the family records.

Dieter Eagan's Origin Story Says a Lot About 'Severance's Inspirations