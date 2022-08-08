While Severance is preparing for a big awards season in which it's up for 14 Emmys, Apple TV+ held a For Your Consideration event for the massive series with the cast and crew gathering for the occasion. The Hollywood Reporter used the opportunity to interview the team about the bizarre and creepy work they created as well as what they hope for in the second season.

In anticipation of who could clock in for Season 2, the team has high hopes with who they'd love to see come to Lumon Industries. “For me there are a lot," series director Ben Stiller told THR. "People like Christopher Guest I kind of imagine ‘Wow that would be amazing if someday he might be a part of the show.'" Guest is best known for This is Spinal Tap, among myriad other mockumentaries, and appearances as Nigel Tufnel over the years. Stiller wishes that Guest could pop in as a guest star, adding "It’s fun when you have a show like this where it allows for people to maybe come in for an episode or two but also fit into the world of Severance."

The biggest ask, however, and the one that may be at the top of the series' list comes from Severance's creator himself, Dan Erickson. Atop his rankings of dream castings is former President Barack Obama, and he has a plan to try and get him on board. Obama, who just landed an Emmy nod for lending his smooth voice to Our Great National Parks, will likely be attending the Primetime Emmys this year, leaving the door open for Erickson to ask him about swinging by Lumon Industries. "If he is [there] I’m going to see if he wants a role on this show,” he said when asked. “I think he’d be really good, he’d bring some gravitas." Obama's filmography has mostly been in production through his and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground banner, but seeing him in a dystopian, ultra-corporate world would be nonetheless entertaining.

Severance features an already brilliant cast with Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. Tullock, for what it's worth, is all in on songstress and Funny Girl star Barbra Streisand boarding the series. "If we could get [Barbra] Streisand to come around, I’d pretty much give you every American dollar I’ve got in my bank account," she added.

Severance became a breakout hit last year for its unique premise, stark depiction and criticism of modern work life, and excellent cast led by Scott. The dystopian sci-fi series follows Mark Scout (Scott), the leader of a team of employees at Lumon Industries who've undergone the revolutionary new severance treatment which separates a worker's work-life memories from their regular memories in the name of productivity. As Mark continues his work at the company, he starts to untangle a web of conspiracies that hint at a greater truth behind what's going on at the company. The series was renewed for a second season just before the finale back in April.

There's no word on when Severance will return for Season 2, but thanks to its success, the chances of some big-name guest stars have certainly gone up. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Apple's hit series.

