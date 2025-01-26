Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 2.

In Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller's sci-fi drama Severance, Graner (Michael Cumpsty), the head of security for Lumon on the severed floor, was an intimidating presence that loomed over all the innies' actions in Season 1 before he was killed by Dr. Reghabi (Karen Aldridge), the mysterious scientist helping Mark (Adam Scott) and Petey (Yul Vazquez).

It seemed like this would be a key turning point, with Lumon losing their best weapon of intimidation, but the company has already replaced him with someone even worse: Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson). What makes Drummond more intimidating than Graner is not just the actor’s blunt, unnerving performance, but his seemingly more invasive tactics coupled with a clear devotion to the cult of Kier Eagan that makes his role at Lumon feel more personal to the character — rather than Graner who, while horrible, seemed just to be doing his job.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson's Performance in 'Severance' Season 2 Proves That Less Is More

Image via Apple TV+

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson has previously collaborated with Stiller, having appeared in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. However, his earlier role in The Tourist, where he portrayed a similarly quiet yet imposing character who evokes fear just by being on the screen, serves as previous evidence for what makes Drummond so menacing. Ólafsson brings the same piercing, calm look in his eyes to the role of Drummond, and it feels like he is constantly sizing up everyone else in the room, including the scenes where he is sitting opposite Milchick (Travell Tillman) with Helena (Britt Lower), discussing innie Mark's request to the Board.

Just by sitting in the room and listening, we feel the presence that he could walk over and deal with any situation that pops up, such as when Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Helena speak. Drummond sits at the far end of the table, facing a different angle from the others. It not only keeps in line with the show's overall unsettling tone, but portrays Drummond as an omnipresent specter. Rather than how we saw Graner act with far more urgency, such as running to stop Helly R. from committing suicide, Ólafsson plays his character with a sense of dismissal when it comes to dealing with the innies and outies conspiracy. When he describes Mark's sister, Devon (Jen Tullock), as "more uppity," he gives no hint of worry at all.

Drummond’s Security Methods Appear Far More Invasive Than Graner’s