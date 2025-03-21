Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

The Season 2 finale of Severance, "Cold Harbor," proved to be quite the innie-driven rollercoaster, as the long-awaited episode finally provided us with some answers about what is really happening on the severed floor at Lumon — confirming some fan theories, throwing others out the window, and bringing up new questions for us to theorize on until Season 3 arrives. This episode is the longest of the series so far, and, while the outcome may leave some viewers confused or with mixed feelings, creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller definitely stick the landing, making "Cold Harbor" one of Severance's best episodes.

We Finally Know What MDR and Mammalians Nurturable Really Do

Image via Apple TV+

One of Severance's greatest mysteries has always been the true nature of Macrodata Refinement's "mysterious and important" work. After a fascinating innie-outie conversation between Mark S. and Mark Scout (both Adam Scott), in which the former is distraught at the latter's request to sacrifice himself to save Gemma (Dichen Lachman), Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) explains that each MDR file is a new innie for Gemma, and that Cold Harbor is the 25th and final file. Once Mark S. completes it, Gemma will be taken to that corresponding room on the Testing Floor, where a final innie, who is essentially a blank slate, takes over.

Back at MDR, Helly R. (Britt Lower) asks Mark S.: "What happens when they extract the chip?" This is something we don't see Cobel mentioning, but it implies that, once the final innie has been created, the severance chip will likely be removed, killing Gemma in the process. The purpose of a blank-slate innie remains unclear, but, once Mark S. finishes refining Cold Harbor, and Gemma is taken to the identically-named room on the Testing Floor, Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) and Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson) watch in awe as Gemma dismantles a crib similar to the one that Mark built in the past without feeling a thing.

Another series-long mystery, the purpose of the baby goats, is also finally clarified. As Helly R. keeps Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) trapped inside the MDR restroom, Mark S. rushes to the Exports Hall to try and save Gemma before Lumon completes its experiment on her. Opposite the door to the Exports Hall is a secret chamber, where Mr. Drummond (Darri Ólafsson) is preparing to shoot a baby goat with a high-pressure gun. He tells Lorne (Gwendoline Christie), the head of Mammalians Nurturable, that the goat "will be buried with a cherished woman," probably Gemma, and that it must "guide her to Kier's door." Whether he means that the goat — sorry, Emile — will be buried with Gemma's actual body or simply her memory remains to be seen, since the sacrifice is never completed.

Dylan G. Makes Up With His Outie and Stands Up To Milchick