One of Apple TV+'s best shows, Severance is the mind-bending trip through modern corporate life that has taken the world by storm. After Season 1 won rave reviews and earned two Primetime Emmys for its trouble, early reaction to the recently released second outing suggests that, somehow, Season 2 is going to be even better. So, with that in mind, and after a perfect return to Lumon Industries in episode 1, here's a look at everything you need to know about Severance Season 2, Episode 2.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 2 Released?

Image via Apple TV+

Officially, you can catch Season 2, episode 2 of Severance on Friday, January 24, 2025, with subsequent episodes released weekly through March 21, 2025. Of course, you can stream the upcoming episode on Apple TV+, with previous episodes in both the first and second seasons available on the platform now.

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 1?

Image via Apple TV+

Titled "Hello, Ms. Cobel", Severance Season 2, episode 1 brought fans back to the mind-boggling world of the show with a thud. After Season 1 twisted and turned towards a jaw-dropping finale, Season 2 began with five months having passed, and the innie rebellion has led to an overhaul in Macrodata Refinement at Lumon. Gone are Mark S.' (Adam Scott) co-workers and in are a new batch consisting of Gwendolyn Y. (Alia Shawkat), Mark W. (Bob Balaban), and Dario R. (Stefano Carannante), and the since-promoted severed floor supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman). Speaking of his new promotion with Collider’s Carly Lane, Tillman said:

"He has to adjust quickly. We're still in a state of panic right now because when we start Season 2, we pick up from the chaos that happened in Season 1, and so he's been having to clean up his mess since he introduced the OTC — overtime contingency. That blew up in his face, so now he's been tapped to go ahead and lead this charge. So the pressure is on and he's got to deliver, and we see with his kindness reforms whether or not he's effective."

Things on the floor go quickly awry, as it is clear from the very first seconds that Mark S. isn't going to take to the new structure lightly. He then learns that, apparently, he was the only one of the four to have accepted the opportunity to rejoin Lumon, which causes Mark S. to craft a diversion and head to the board to discuss their return. Surprisingly, it seems to work, with Mark S. waking the next day to find Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) back at work. More twisting and teasing continues, as Severance goes back to its winning ways of keeping every viewer on their toes. For a more in-depth look at Season 1, episode 1, check out Collider's full recap.

'Severance' Season 2, Episode 2 Preview

In typical Severance fashion, the above teaser for Season 2, Episode 2, "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig," leaves more questions than answers as a short but intriguing conversation is revealed. Episode 2 is sure to continue the mind-bending race for clarity for Mark S. and co, as the looming Lumos hierarchy threaten more devious plans. One thing we know for sure is that the high quality of the series is set to continue, with Season 2 already receiving a remarkable 98% certified fresh critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as many gushing reviews. In her review of the second outing, Collider's Carly Lane gave it a perfect 10/10, saying:

"Severance is, at its core, the kind of TV show that was always going to get people talking thanks to its twisty nature, but with such a long break between seasons, there was also a risk of audience interest waning, especially when there are countless other shows worth tuning in for in the interim. Ultimately, however, Season 2 should silence any lingering concerns viewers might have through its stunning direction, outstanding performances, and sinuous, compelling mysteries. This evolving, mind-bending continuation, as crafted by Erickson and fellow writers Mohamad El Masri, Wei-Ning Yu, Anna Ouyand Moench, Erin Wagoner, Mark Friedman, and Adam Countee, cements Severance as an absolute triumph of television, proving beyond a shadow of any doubt that the best stories are always worth waiting for."

A short synopsis for episode 2 reads:

"Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency."

What is the 'Severance' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via AppleTV+

For those planning their innie and outie lives around the release of Season 2, here's a look at the episode schedule based on information we currently have:

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" TBC Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" TBC Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" TBC TBC Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" TBC Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 TBC TBC Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 TBC TBC Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 TBC TBC Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 TBC TBC Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025