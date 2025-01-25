Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 2.

This week's episode of Severance ends on a rather disturbing note, as Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) is confronted by Mark Scout (Adam Scott) about her stalking his family and her work at Lumon. As Mark stands in front of her car, she suddenly screams and drives off, almost running him over in the process. It's the culmination of an episode in which Cobel's loyalty is put to the test by Lumon after the events of Season 1, and, with everything that happens, that ending is a sign that she may not be feeling like herself, hinting at how divided she feels about what to do and how to proceed.

Ms. Cobel Is Offered a Promotion in 'Severance's Latest Episode

Image via Apple TV+

Ms. Cobel is fired before the Season 1 finale, but somewhat redeems herself to Lumon by warning the company about the Macrodata Refinement innies' breakout. As a reward, she is offered a new role at the company's Severance Advisory Council, which, according to Helena Eagan (Britt Lower), is a new initiative to better manage the severed employees. However, Cobel has her eyes on taking back control of the severed floor, and, upon learning of Mr. Milchick's (Tramell Tillman) promotion to her former job, essentially storms out of the meeting.

When Helena offers Cobel the new position on the Severance Advisory Council, it sounds like something important, but, for someone who knows Lumon as well as Cobel, it really isn't. Instead, it sounds like something made up to keep her in check and at arm’s length. While her loyalty is valued at the company, they are also aware that her overall methods are problematic, especially her stalking of Mark Scout outside of work. Because of this, Cobel is now as valuable as she is dangerous in Lumon's eyes, so making her feel involved is important, but it doesn't seem like they know how to do it.

Ms. Cobel's Devotion Hasn’t Been Properly Rewarded by Lumon