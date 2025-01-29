Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Severance is filled with weird moments, often highlighting the day-to-day absurd situations the corporate world thrusts upon employees sometimes. Season 2 is no different, and Episode 2, "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig," has one of the most surreal scenes in the series so far in that sense. As Dylan George (Zach Cherry) interviews for a position at Great Doors after being fired by Lumon, he initially bonds with the local boss, Mr. Saliba (Adrian Martínez), over their shared love of doors, but is immediately dismissed upon mentioning he is a severed individual. This scene has an interesting backstory and, as weird as it is, is actually based on real life.

'Severance's Great Doors Scene Is Based on the Creator's Real-Life Experience

Image via AppleTV+

Sometimes it feels like companies are becoming more and more focused on one kind of product, and Great Doors is, well, all about doors. In Episode 1 of The Severance Podcast, series creator Dan Erickson revealed that not only are door companies a thing, but he has also worked at one. When he first arrived in Los Angeles, the first office job he found on Craigslist was at a door factory, and his experience there helped him come up with the premise for Severance.

At the door factory, Erickson worked in a windowless basement, which could make any job feel dumb and numbing, regardless of being an innie or an outie. “I was just walking into work one day. It was 9 AM and I literally just had the thought like, ‘God, what if I could jump ahead and suddenly it would be five? And I would have done the day’s work, but I wouldn’t have to experience it.'” And that's what Severance is about, literally. For outies, it's perfect; for innies, not so much. Of course, Erickson remains grateful for that job: "The people there were very nice and treated me very kindly. But it was the last thing in the world I wanted to be doing."

For Episode 2, having Dylan interview at a door factory was Erickson's idea. He didn't think it was a good enough idea at first, but director Ben Stiller did, as Erickson told Decider: “I timidly brought it up to Ben. One day I was just like, ‘Hey, would it be dumb if Dylan went to a door factory?’ And he was like, ‘No, that’s great! Let’s do it!’" And that's how Erickson's life continued to inspire Severance. "I allowed myself that little Easter Egg into my own life, because it’s also the history of the show. It’s where the show was conceived, basically. So I thought it would be fun.”

Adrian Martínez Has Been Confused With 'Severance's Zach Cherry Multiple Times