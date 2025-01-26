Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 2.

Severance is one of the most meticulously constructed TV shows of the 21st century. The show rewards viewers for picking up on the smallest details; however, even the most keen-eyed viewer may have missed the hidden element that reframes the whole construction of the series. The link between the first two episodes of Season 2 is obviously the elevator, as both end with the MDR employees going back to work. The first episode takes place from the innies' perspective, while the final moments of the second depict Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Irving (John Turturro), and Helena's (Britt Lower) outies returning to Lumon. Yet, it is only when the two scenes are played side by side that the true genius of the show unravels and the lives of the severed employees feel so much more bleak.

‘Severance’ Uses Editing to Hide Secrets