Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 2.

So far, Severance's Helly R. (Britt Lower) has been known to fight Lumon’s lies with the truth, boldly using her experience to attack the establishment – until the series' latest episode. Something’s fishy about this revived Helly, and we hope we’re wrong about why that is. If you’ve been wondering whether Helly R. really is Helly R. in Season 2 of Severance, allow us to offer more evidence of Helena Eagan’s sketchy behavior leading up to the innies’ return to the severed floor.

Helly R. Might Not Be Who We Think She Is in 'Severance' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Helly R., a real star of the show on both ends of the Severance spectrum, did something truly unexpected in the Season 2 premiere. Back during the Season 1 finale, Helly learned that her outie is an avid advocate for severance, and she courageously blew the whistle on the company in the middle of a severance-themed gala.

Finally having reunited with one another more than five months later (allegedly), the Macrodata Refinement gang discreetly discuss what went down in each of their outies’ lives. However, Helly R. replaced her message to the messed-up masses with a simple story about sweatpants and a night gardener. This could have been for one of two reasons: either she’s so embarrassed by her other half that she couldn’t admit the truth to her trusted friends, or she’s not really Helly R.’s innie – she’s Helena Eagan, the outie.

