Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 2.

As Severance made a triumphant return with its second season last week, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) reveals to Mark S. (Adam Scott) that it's apparently been five months since the now-dubbed "Macrodat Uprising," where the Macrodata Refinement team tried to expose Lumon and their treatment of severed employees, and that he and his friends have become world-famous as the faces of "severance reform." However, in this week's episode, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,” we finally see the outies' perspective of what took place after MDR enacted the overtime contingency to topple their oppressors, which confirms it's actually been less than a week since the events of the Season 1 finale transpired. But why did Lumon lie about all of this to the innies?

Why Did Lumon Lie About How Much Time Has Passed in 'Severance' Season 2?