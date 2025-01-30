Severance is back with a bang, with the hit Apple TV+ series returning after far too long and beginning as if it hadn't missed a beat. With episode 1 bringing the mind-bending world of Lumon Industries back into our consciousness, it was up to episode 2 to showcase the after-effects of the explosive Season 1 finale on the outies. Twists and turns aplenty are promised as Severance continues, and, with that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know before Severance Season 2, episode 3, "Who is Alive?".

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 3 Released?

Image via Apple TV+

You can officially catch Season 2, episode 2 of Severance on Friday, January 31, 2025, with subsequent episodes released weekly through March 21, 2025. You can stream the upcoming episode on Apple TV+, with previous episodes in both the first and second seasons available on the platform now.

Watch on AppleTV+

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+ who will need one to watch Season 2 of this mind-bending thriller, subscription prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or, alternatively, you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Apple TV+ Plans and Prices

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 2?

Image via Apple TV+

After a mind-boggling first entry to the second season, episode 2, "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig", kept up appearances by once again introducing more questions than it gives answers. With episode 1 showcasing the innie experience following the Season 1 finale, episode 2 of Season 2 discusses what happened with the outies, beginning with Mark's (Adam Scott) non-work alter ego following his exclamation of "She's alive!" at the party and the deactivation of the overtime contingency. This leaves Milchick (Tramell Tillman) to put out fires by, well, firing both Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro), although Irving lies to Milchick about his whereabouts. The episode continues by switching between an array of characters, including Britt Lower, who plays Helly Riggs/Helena Eagan in the series. Season 2 requires more versions of the same character from many of the actors, especially Britt, who said in an interview with Collider’s Carly Lane:

"Part of the fun of Season 1 was Helly going around and noticing how weird everything is and asking, ‘What the hell is going on and why are you all acting like this?’ And then in Season 2, I, as an actor, get to embody that weird side of Lumon that the outie has grown up in and get to be inside of that world. It operates really differently than the innies, who are, for all intents and purposes, this sort of id-like energy. As opposed to the ego of the outside and the conditioning and the nurture, you have more of the nature and the inner child. So it’s really exploring both sides of the kinds of energies that we all have inside of us. I thought that was really relatable to be at odds with oneself. It's like they say: we're often our own worst enemy. No one speaks to anyone in the world as painfully as they speak to themselves at times, and I kind of came at it from that direction, too."

For a more in-depth look at Season 2, episode 2, make sure to check out Collider's full recap of the episode.

'Severance' Season 2, Episode 3 Promo

Released following last week's episode, you can catch the strange yet ever-so-enticing promo for episode 3 above. In the teaser, Mark and Helly are seen journeying through the vent to surely discover more of the Severed floor. However, little do they expect to come across a room full of goats, with the teaser never showing but playing audio of the animals as Mark and Helly look on in both awe and confusion. This is not the first time we have seen these goats, with Season 1 seeing the same pair come across an unexplained sight, with a random man feeding baby goats from a bottle. This moment is never explained, with the promise of the return of the goats perhaps suggesting that answers may come. However, if there's one thing Severance has taught us, it's not to expect answers, with the writers reveling in drawing theories from every possible corner of the fanbase. In Carly Lane's review of the second outing for Collider, she discussed the possible answers received in Season 2, saying:

"Again, those looking for immediate answers to their most burning asks won't see all of them resolved over the course of Season 2 — but that's precisely what makes Severance such a good show in the first place. There are greater, external concerns to be had regarding Lumon and its intentions, as well as its ultimate goals, but there are just as many plot threads being pulled in terms of the new sense of self the MDR team has been given. Now, they all know what is going on for them beyond company walls, and are forced to reconcile this new awareness alongside their expected responsibilities. This big twist also lends Severance the opportunity to follow these characters outside Lumon, too, giving us a deeper glimpse into their outies' lives, and also affording the actors more of a chance to play both sides of one psyche."

A very short synopsis of Season 2, Episode 3 reads:

"Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

Okay, innies and outies, it's likely you'll want to plan your working and social calendars around Severance's release. With that in mind, here's a look at the episode schedule based on all the information Lumon are feeding us.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers. Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" TBC Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" TBC TBC Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" TBC Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 "Chikhai Bardo" TBC Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 "Sweet Vitriol" TBC Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 "The After Hours" TBC Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 "Cold Harbor" TBC Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025