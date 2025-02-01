Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 3.

While Severance Season 1 only gave the viewers small glimpses into the outie lives of the crew of Macrodata Refinement — other than Mark S. (Adam Scott), of course — Season 2 has provided a more intimate look at the outie persona of Dylan G. (Zach Cherry). In Season 2, Episode 3, titled, “Who Is Alive?”, Dylan earns special visitation privileges with his outie’s wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever), as Dylan is the only member of MDR with an immediate family. In the wake of the new “Severance Reform,” Dylan is granted entry to the newly constructed Outie Family Visitation Suite as a reward for his good behavior and hard work — and, of course, to keep the innies happy, likely so that Mark can finish Cold Harbor. The most interesting and heartbreaking aspect of this new privilege is that it seems like it’s a reward for Gretchen as much as it is for Dylan, with his innie being a reminder of the man she fell in love with.

'Severance' Season 2 Reveals the Harsh Reality About Dylan's Outie