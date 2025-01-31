Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 3.

Severance Season 2 is in full swing and is now almost one-third of the way over with the recent release of Episode 3, which features one of the biggest reveals in the show to date. One of the biggest shocks in Severance comes when the audience learns that Mark's (Adam Scott) wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is actually alive and working at Lumon as Ms. Casey, and she didn't die in a car crash like he thought she did.

The Severance Season 1 finale drops the bomb that Gemma is still alive to Mark's innie, and this week, in Season 2, Episode 3, Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) reveals to Mark's outie that Gemma is indeed alive. This moment is delicately crafted but perhaps comes earlier than fans were expecting, and during a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, creator Dan Erickson shared his thoughts on why it had to happen now:

"First of all, I think it just made sense. We tried to put ourselves in the minds of those characters immediately following the overtime contingency, and we know that Devon was there. Devon heard what he said. Ricken was there, and all the other party guests were there, but probably didn't quite know what was going on or what he meant. We knew that there had been this thing with the baby just earlier. Sometimes on the show, the characters end up having the same conversations that we have in the writers' room, which is like, “Well, maybe someone would think he was talking about the baby.” But ultimately, we didn't want to spend too long on that because we wanted to pay off the overtime contingency. "

Erickson went on to explain, "We thought the most interesting thing about it is that Mark does manage to communicate an important piece of information and also get an important piece of information, and that changes the status quo on both sides. All of a sudden, we're living in a very different world on both the innie and the outie side. So, we wanted to get him to a point where he was actively trying to make contact with his innie and ultimately trying to save his wife."

Most Severance fans may have been expecting this reveal to come later, but sometimes delivering something like this earlier in a season can ultimately lead to much more of a shock factor than if it comes at the end when the audiences had been looking forward to it. The same thing happens to Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the final season of Succession in the third episode; just like Severance, it delivers a thrilling twist that changes the course of the season. Now that Mark knows Gemma is alive and at Lumon, it stands to reason that there is nothing he won't do to be reunited with her, and he's more than willing to undergo reintegration after turning it down from Petey (Yul Vazquez) in the first season.

Adam Scott and Ben Stiller Also Weigh In on 'Severance's Gemma Reveal

Erickson wasn't the only one to speak about the big Gemma reveal in Severance Season 2, Episode 3. While speaking with Lane, star Adam Scott and director Ben Stiller discussed how important it was for this drop to not come too early or too late, with Scott saying:

"The fact that Season 1 ended with Mark’s innie discovering this explosive piece of information, and then Season 2 starts with his reaction to it, it's only a matter of time before that information somehow gets to his outie. So, by the time it reaches him, it's a complete world shifter. I think it takes a little while. It was important to us because the information of his wife actually still being alive is so outlandish and crazy. It had to be something that needed to be told to him maybe a few times and then double-confirmed before he's anywhere near believing something like this. So when it actually finally lands, it's something that turns his world upside down, and sure, he'll do anything he can to find his way back to her."

Stiller followed up, adding, "We felt like that was an important moment. At one point during the development process, we thought about it coming later, but then we thought, 'This is an important engine for the season.'"

There's a world where this plot point is resolved in the Season 2 premiere, and also a reality in which it's not resolved until the finale, but it's clear that Scott, Stiller, and Erickson made the right choice by having it be in Episode 3. With seven episodes remaining, Mark still has plenty of time to figure out what's going on at Lumon while also not losing track of his new (and surely ultimate) goal: reuniting with his wife.

The first three episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming.