Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 3.

Severance Season 2's latest episode just dropped, and as usual, we have a lot more questions than answers as the show continues to keep viewers on our toes. But while Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly (Britt Lower) are busy at Mammalians Nurturable and Dylan (Zach Cherry) is going on a first date with his outie's wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever), Irving (John Turturro) is part of an important plot development. In the scene in question, Irving's innie takes his first trip to Optics & Design (O&D) following the retirement of his love interest, Burt (Christopher Walken), in order to deliver a "Missing" poster for Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman). Irving runs into Burt's former coworker, Felicia (Claudia Robinson), and this encounter gets us closer to solving one of the show's biggest mysteries.

Irving's Paintings Depict a Real Location at Lumon

One of Severance Season 1's most mysterious plots is the unusual connection between Irving's innie and outie. Several times throughout the first season, Irving is shown hard at work in MDR when he enters a strange dissociative episode and hallucinates black paint dripping from the ceiling and covering his desk. This begins to make more sense when Irving's innie uses the OTC to wake up in the outside world. While he is awake, Irving sees that his outie has been painting the same painting over and over, of a dark hallway lit by a single red light. These details hint that Irving might be susceptible to memories leaking in from his severed self. But nonetheless, Season 1 leaves us on a cliffhanger as to what exact significance the hallway has.

With Severance's most recent episode, the show is now giving us another clue to solving this mystery. When Irving runs into Felicia, she gives him a long and heartfelt hug. This is an important moment of connection for Irving, whose developing relationship with Burt was cut short by Burt's sudden retirement, followed by his discovery that Burt's outie is in a relationship with another man. While visiting with Felicia, Irving shows her sketches he has been doing of Burt, and she accidentally flips to the last page, where he has recreated the hallway from the paintings in a sketch. Felicia looks down at the image with a serious expression before covering it with a slight smile and asking Irving, "How do you know about the Exports Hall?" This confirms that the hallway that has been haunting Irving is indeed a real place inside Lumon.

What Is the Exports Hall, and What Is Its Significance?