Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Turning the mundane into the important is something that Apple TV+'s Severance excels at doing, and even moments without any dialogue can still have plenty to say. The romance between Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Britt Lower) has been quietly building for some time and reached a crescendo near the end of the first season, which is what makes the events of the latest episode so confounding. When Mark and Helly ultimately refrain from kissing, it's clearly a tease for viewers, but it's also a hint that things aren't exactly what they seem. Britt Lower is already a standout this season through her portrayal of both Helly's innie and outie, but her performance also serves as a testament to how well the series can mess with the minds of its audience.

‘Severance’ Knows How to Create a Proper Tease