After years of anticipation, the second season of Severance is officially underway, and the third episode of Season 2 is set to debut this Friday on Apple TV+. Collider is thrilled to bring you an exclusive clip from Season 2, Episode 3 straight from Lumon Industries showing Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) meeting with Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) in the parking lot outside the building. The clip features Ms. Cobel demanding her job back, but also calling for Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) to be fired as she views him unfit to run Macrodata Refinement. Ms. Cobel also mentions something to Helena about Mark Scout (Adam Scott) almost being done with Cold Harbor, but it's unclear at this time exactly what she's referring to here.

Severance Season 2 debuted with a perfect score of 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and now that the second season has been out for almost two weeks, the score has dipped slightly but still holding strong at 98%. General audiences are also incredibly high on Severance Season 2, scoring it at an 81% approval rating, but this is a bit of a dip from the 87% rating boasted by the first season. These scores are subject to change as Severance has only aired two of ten episodes in the second season at the time of writing, but it's still a great start that has proven to be a perfect return to form. The show has once again given its talented cast a space to shine, and it will likely result in even more Emmy nominations when the time comes.

Has ‘Severance’ Been Renewed for Season 3?

Severance has yet to be officially renewed for Season 3, but back around Thanksgiving, director Ben Stiller said that he and the team had already begun working to develop another season. The only catch is that Stiller said Severance will continue as long as the show is successful, and while things have gotten off to a strong start in terms of critics and general audience reception, streaming numbers have yet to come in and reveal how well Severance is performing. It would still be surprising at this point to not see Severance get another season, but fans can only hope that Season 3 doesn't take another three years to make it to the screen.

The third episode of Severance Season 3 drops this Friday. Check out the exclusive clip from the episode above and watch Severance on Apple TV+.