Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

The latest episode of Severance is definitely among the series' best, expanding on the mystery of what Lumon is truly trying to accomplish. In "Woe's Hollow," the Macrodata Refinement team goes on an ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence) to the snowy wilderness of Dieter Eagan National Forest, and they have to find their way to Woe's Hollow, where Lumon founder Kier Eagan (Marc Geller) supposedly tamed the first of the Four Tempers. On their hike, the MDR foursome meets creepy doppelgängers of themselves, who point them in the right direction. More than just unsettling, these clones may be connected to Lumon's true goal, and we have a theory about how.

'Severance's MDR “Twins” Replicate the Team's Original Personalities

Image via AppleTV+

In the Season 2 premiere of Severance, "Hello, Ms. Cobel," Mark S. (Adam Scott) famously runs around the severed floor corridors trying to make sense of what is happening. When he reaches what used to be the wellness center, we see a creepy figure who seems to look just like Mark stalking him in the background, but it disappears into the corridors before Mark can spot it. "Woe's Hollow" may have finally started to explain what in Kier's name that was all about, as the Refiners meet their own doppelgängers — or, as they are called in the episode, "twins."

The twins are deeply unsettling and almost unnatural. They each replicate their Refiners' original personalities in creepy, almost robotic ways. Mark S.'s twin is always sporting the cheery smile he had in early Season 1; Helly R.'s (Britt Lower) has the same distrustful look, with her head dropping to the side as if she can't take what's happening seriously; Dylan G.'s (Zach Cherry) looks angry, reflecting his outburst against Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) in Season 1 and his competitive nature at work; and Irving B.'s (John Turturro) seems mild-mannered like he was before meeting Burt G. (Christopher Walken) and becoming more rebellious.

The Refiners don't understand at first what seeing their twins is all about, but Mr. Milchick explains that it's a reference to Kier's own twin brother, Dieter. In Appendix IV of the Lumon Compliance Manual, Kier documents the story of Dieter's passing at Woe's Hollow for being disrespectful. After Dieter's gruesome death (although it certainly feels like it was Kier who really killed him), Kier met Woe, the first of the Four Tempers he famously identified and tamed. As the Refiners all grow more unstable and rebellious, meeting their seemingly "perfect" twins seems like a clear enough message: Lumon can replace whomever it considers disrespectful, too.

'Severance's Clones May Be the Creation of the Optics & Design Department