Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.

Episode 4 of Severance Season 2 has finally confirmed a major fan theory, but at what cost? Ever since Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) returned from their Macrodat Uprising outing, things have been much more complicated between the innie bunch, to say the least. But by the end of this chilling episode, it was revealed that Helly R. has actually been Helena Eagan (also played by Lower) from the moment they reunited — and she would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for Irving.

Irving B. Has Suspicions About Helly R. in ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 4