Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow."

The first four episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+, and with only six episodes remaining in the highly-anticipated Season 2, our return to Lumon is almost halfway over. Episode 4 takes fans away from the severed floor at Lumon Industries and out in the open for the company's first ORTBO, short for "Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence," and it coincidentally features one of the more intense moments in the entire show to date. Irving (John Turturro) has been speculating all season that Helly (Britt Lower) is really Helena Eagan, her outie, and he finally gets the confirmation he wants in a brutal drowning scene. During a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Turturro and Lower detailed the challenges of filming this scene, while Turturro also explained the need to protect his scene partner:

TURTURRO: It was very cold. Britt and I have a good relationship, so you want to do all the emotional stuff and also take care of the other person at the same time and make sure the other person is safe, and you're not hurting them and stuff like that. So, it was hard for Britt, and it was hard for me in other ways, because part of my brain was thinking about, “OK, I gotta take care of her, and I’ve got to do what I have to do at the same time.” But I think that was an exciting episode to do. It was almost like its own little short story or little film. It's interesting, I think when you actually like someone and care about them, you can actually go further. If you really don't, there's kind of a block sometimes, because then you realize, "This is the imaginary story, and we're playing like we're in the sandbox together." LOWER: John is such a professional, and it was almost like we were doing this dance together. TURTURRO: We did the steps. LOWER: We were able to go there because the actor part of me, Britt, knew I was in such safe hands and that we really work in abandon inside of the character. TURTURRO: I've been in the opposite situations with people, and people get hurt really easily. Anyway, it was good when it was over. I felt like, “OK, you’re alright.” [Laughs]

Tensions at Lumon have been high all season, especially after the Macrodata Refinement team was (temporarily) replaced at the start of Season 2 with a group of newcomers. Everyone is caught in a web of trying to figure out the truth about what's really going on at Lumon while also trying to learn more about who they are outside the severed floor, but Helena is the only one with ties to Lumon on the outside who really knows what's going on. Meanwhile, Mark (Adam Scott) and Helena have been slowly becoming more involved with each other all season — only Mark thinks he's falling for Helly when it's really all a ruse. Now that Irving has pulled back the curtain on what's actually happening, there's no telling what the consequences will be for Mark and Helly's relationship.

‘Severance’ Season 2 Is Living Up to High Standards

After Severance Season 1 earned nearly flawless scores of 97% from critics and 87% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, fans were anxious to see how Season 2 would follow in its footsteps, especially considering the three-year gap between seasons. However, Severance Season 2 has proven to be more than worth the wait, as it has earned an even higher rating of 98% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Severance Season 1 took home two Emmys for Music Composition and Title Design, but Season 2 may yet step into the spotlight in a major way and bring home the lion's share of trophies at the next Television Academy Awards.

