Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.

Severance thrives on the allure of its many unanswered questions, and one of the most pressing of Season 2 thus far has been the truth about Helly’s (Britt Lower) identity. Episode 4, “Woe’s Hollow,” finally confirms what viewers have been speculating — that the woman who returned to Lumon in the premiere is really Helena Eagan, not Helly R. During their snowy Outdoor Retreat and Team Building Occurrence, Lumon’s lovebirds Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly finally get some alone time together after their painfully awkward almost-kiss in the hallway in Episode 3, and have sex in Helly’s tent. It isn’t just a frenzied hookup between two coworkers with unresolved sexual tension, but a real moment of physical and emotional intimacy between Mark and Helly, which makes the ultimate, dramatic reveal that Helly has been Helena the whole time disturbing in more ways than one.

In the last few minutes of Season 2, Episode 3, outie Mark undergoes the reintegration procedure after Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) confirms that his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is in fact still alive, and we catch our first glimpse of its effects when Mark briefly hallucinates Gemma in bed after having sex with who he believes to be Helly. The knowledge that Helly hasn’t really been Helly ever since the MDR crew returned to Lumon in the season premiere would be a total shock for Mark, who was already somewhat conflicted about being with her while trying to find Ms. Casey for his outie's sake. Can Mark and Helly's relationship survive the truth?

Irving Finally Exposes the Truth About Helly in 'Severance' Season 2 Episode 4