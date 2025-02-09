Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.

Severance Season 2 has already revealed several new changes within Lumon in the wake of MDR's rebellion in the Season 1 finale. Not only is Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) allowed to meet his outie's wife Gretchen (Merritt Wever) in the family visitation suit, but in Episode 4, "Woe's Hollow," the innies' new freedoms are taken to a new level with an Outdoor Retreat Team Building Occurance (or ORTBO). The company retreat is a new perk for the employees on the severed floor, who have only previously been outside of the building thanks to the Overtime Contingency Protocol, yet it is not exactly a normal experience. While Dylan, Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), and Irving B. (John Turturro) face new challenges, they don't grow closer as a team. In fact, the opposite is true. By the end of the episode, MDR is more divided and unsure of each other than ever. The snowy camping trip may be a break from the innies' boring reality, but, as with most things at Lumon, the ORTBO has a sinister layer to it.

The ORTBO Takes 'Severance' Outside of Lumon