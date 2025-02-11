Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

The latest episode of Severance is definitely among the series' spookiest. In "Woe's Hollow," the Macrodata Refinement team goes on an ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence) to Dieter Eagan National Forest, a frigid and snowy wilderness where they face some of their toughest demons. Irving B. (John Turturro), however, arguably has the scariest encounter. During a vision, he encounters the embodiment of Woe (Faith Vaughn) herself, in a sequence that gives any good horror movie a run for its money with a great jump scare. But this scene is more than just a good scare, and Irving's confrontation with Woe may hint at what's next for him.

Who Is That Creepy Bride in 'Severance' Season 2's Latest Episode?

Image via AppleTV+

Severance has always played with the fact that Lumon founder Kier Eagan (Marc Geller) is perceived as a messianic figure among the company's employees. They all have to study his life, for example, including his teachings about the Four Tempers of the soul, which he supposedly found throughout his life. They are Woe (sadness), Frolic (joy), Dread (fear), and Malice (rage), and each is depicted in the painting "Kier Tames the Four Tempers" displayed at Lumon. In "Woe's Hollow," the Refiners learn more about Woe, including how it became the first of the Four Tempers Kier tamed. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) reads the story to the team around a fire, as Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock) plays the theremin in the background.

According to the story told in the secret Appendix IV of the Lumon handbook, Kier had a devious twin brother, Dieter Eagan, who convinced him to live "as paupers" in the woods when they were young. Eventually, though, Dieter dies suddenly and mysteriously as a consequence of his disrespectful nature, and Kier hides in the waterfall of Woe's Hollow to drown out the horrifying and gruesome sounds of his brother's demise. When Kier reemerges, Dieter is dead, and he sees Woe: "a gaunt bride half the height of a natural woman." She speaks to Kier "directly from her eyes," saying that Dieter's death is a consequence of Kier's complacence towards his mischievous brother.

"Woe's Hollow" has the makings of a short horror movie, with nearly every moment keeping the audience on edge, but the story about Kier's confrontation with Woe is what sets the stage for Irving B.'s upcoming nightmare by building the image of Woe in the viewer's mind. Woe is supposed to be the monster in this horror story, but, at this point in the episode, we are supposed to think that she isn't real, just something out of a children's tale. Later, though, she proves to be very real, although not necessarily concrete.

Woe Is a Key Part of Irving's Vision in 'Severance' Season 2