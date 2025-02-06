Prepare your minds once again as Severance's next episode is about to release. The mind-bending flagship show for Apple TV+ has gone from strength to strength in this current second season, with the first two episodes aiming to perfectly reintegrate audiences and the recent third kicking the action into gear.

A rough road ahead of unsolvable puzzles and dangerous realizations awaits the Macrodata Refinement group, with the promise of even more shocks and surprises keeping viewers glued to the edge of their seats. So, whether you're an innie or an outie, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Severance Season 2, episode 4.

When is 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 4 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

You can officially catch Season 2, episode 4 of Severance on Friday, February 7, 2025, with subsequent episodes released weekly through March 21, 2025. You can stream the upcoming episode on Apple TV+, with previous episodes available on the platform now.

Watch on AppleTV+

For those without a subscription to Apple TV+, prices start at $9.99 per month following a free 7-day trial, or you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase an Apple product. To find out more about Apple TV+'s plans and prices, check out the link below:

Apple TV+ Plans and Prices

What Happened in 'Severance' Season 2, Episode 3?

Image via Apple TV

Episode 3, titled "Who is Alive?", marked a major shift for Season 2 of Severance, with the first big plot questions getting their hotly-anticipated answers. After episodes 1 and 2 reintroduced viewers to the realities of innie and outie life in Severance, episode 3 took the torch and ran through hoops of puzzling fire to deliver many more mysteries and a few pivotal answers. Mark S. (Adam Scott) begins the episode in innie form, racing straight to the printer to create missing-person fliers with Ms. Casey's (Dichen Lachman) face on them. Mark then assigns people to areas of Lumon and joins Helly (Britt Lower) in searching for more answers about the ever-so-strange goat room. This marks the first attempt to chip away at Lumon's sterile exterior in this season, as secrets begin to get uncovered.

However, if you thought innie Mark was to have the most important episode, you would be wrong, with outie Mark's worldview shattering before his very eyes in the biggest twist of the series yet. The introduction of "reintegration" provides the best platform for messages to be sent in and out of Lumon, and it is during this that Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) reveals to Mark's outie that Gemma is shockingly alive. This reveal arrives much earlier than fans were expecting, with creator Dan Erickson sharing his thoughts on why it had to happen now in a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane:

"First of all, I think it just made sense. We tried to put ourselves in the minds of those characters immediately following the overtime contingency, and we know that Devon was there. Devon heard what he said. Ricken was there, and all the other party guests were there, but probably didn't quite know what was going on or what he meant. We knew that there had been this thing with the baby just earlier. Sometimes on the show, the characters end up having the same conversations that we have in the writers' room, which is like, “Well, maybe someone would think he was talking about the baby.” But ultimately, we didn't want to spend too long on that because we wanted to pay off the overtime contingency."

Scott himself also weighed in on this topic during his interview with Collider, saying:

"The fact that Season 1 ended with Mark’s innie discovering this explosive piece of information, and then Season 2 starts with his reaction to it, it's only a matter of time before that information somehow gets to his outie. So, by the time it reaches him, it's a complete world shifter. I think it takes a little while. It was important to us because the information of his wife actually still being alive is so outlandish and crazy. It had to be something that needed to be told to him maybe a few times and then double-confirmed before he's anywhere near believing something like this. So when it actually finally lands, it's something that turns his world upside down, and sure, he'll do anything he can to find his way back to her."

'Severance' Season 2, Episode 4 Promo

Image via Apple TV+

After the bombshell episode 3, episode 4, titled "Woe's Hollow", looks to bring even more to the table as the expansion of the Lumon world uncovers more truth. In early promotional images released for the episode, Mark's team appears to be outside Lumon altogether, with the Macrodata Refinement group exploring a cold, harsh new location. Given Mark is now reintegrated, this likely means he is the one heading this venture into the beyond, although through what means and for what purpose remains a mystery. It's likely that the first answer we think we have will not be true, such is Severance's joy in teasing viewers with possibilities. Nevertheless, answers are sure to come in episode 4, with an official synopsis for the episode reading:

"The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Severance' Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

To reintegrate yourself with a Severance-led calendar, here's a look at the Season 2 episode schedule based on all the information we currently know.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light. Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, January 17, 2025 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency. Mohamad El Masri Sam Donovan Friday, January 24, 2025 3 "Who Is Alive?" Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers. Wei-Ning Yu Ben Stiller Friday, January 31, 2025 4 "Woe's Hollow" The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend. Anna Ouyang Moench Ben Stiller Friday, February 7, 2025 5 "Trojan's Horse" TBC TBC Sam Donovan Friday, February 14, 2025 6 "Attila" TBC Erin Wagoner Uta Briesewitz Friday, February 21, 2025 7 "Chikhai Bardo" TBC Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Jessica Lee Gagné Friday, February 28, 2025 8 "Sweet Vitriol" TBC Adam Countee, K. C. Perry Ben Stiller Friday, March 7, 2025 9 "The After Hours" TBC Dan Erickson Uta Briesewitz Friday, March 14, 2025 10 "Cold Harbor" TBC Dan Erickson Ben Stiller Friday, March 21, 2025