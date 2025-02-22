In a media landscape so focused on romance, it's often forgotten how valuable platonic love can be. Friendships are some of the most important relationships people can have, and I find it frustrating that not many shows highlight the significance of these bonds, but Apple TV+'s Severance did in one of its most recent episodes — to emotionally devastating results. Created by Dan Erickson, this series follows a group of characters who have been surgically "severed," with their consciousnesses being split into two; one half of the person lives their normal life, while the other's entire existence is working for a mysterious and creepy mega-corporation known as Lumon. It's a thrilling science fiction tale that investigates what it means to live and the horrors of professionalism, with fans falling in love with the dynamic cast at its center who push this intense story along.

Yet there's one pair who has truly stolen my heart this season: Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro). It's a friendship that has seen both men through some truly traumatizing moments and has helped develop each of them as characters trying to survive this unforgiving world. They are genuinely one of the most endearing television friendships that this author has ever seen, which is why the eulogy Dylan gave at Irving's funeral in Season 2 Episode 5 left me in tears.

Dylan and Irving's Friendship Has Been a Meaningful Part of 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

While many shows have tried to call out the horrors of office life, none have taken as inventively effective of an approach as Severance. The series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a grief-ridden man who, so desperate to escape his life of mourning, agrees to be severed. This procedure frees people from the daily slog of a job; they go down an elevator, their mind transitions into a different version of themselves whose entire existence is their work (the "innie"), and at the end of the workday, the original consciousness (the "outie") returns. The series' freshman outing saw Mark's innie begin to question his surroundings, with him and his department working to uncover the secrets of Lumon and discover their true purpose as severed workers. This introduced viewers to many intriguing characters, from the rebellious Helly R. (Britt Lower) to the coldly unnerving Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), yet few storylines in that first season were as hilariously heartwarming as that of Dylan and Irving.

At first glance, these two characters don't seem that attached to one another. The bulk of Irving's storyline in the show's first season sees the once-devout man — Cobel and the rest of management teach innies to view the company's manual as a kind of religious gospel — begin to question his faith as he falls in love with fellow severed worker Burt (Christopher Walken). Alternatively, Dylan was never that faithful; originally motivated solely by work prizes from management, a glimpse into his outie's life made him realize that he wanted to remember the family that his other consciousness had the privilege of knowing.

Despite these impactful storylines taking up most of each character's time, they still always found time with one another in the background. Dylan's crass behavior with Irving was almost always done in defense of the man against perceived threats, and their verbal sparring, while intense at times, was a kind of love language that I've experienced in many of my own closest relationships. It's easy to overlook their bond in the face of Mark and Helly's more blatant romance, but it's clear that Dylan and Irving were close friends who helped one another get through the worst parts of their fractured lives — which is why it's so, so distressing to know that Dylan essentially has to watch Irving die when his innie is forcibly retired in Season 2's "Woe's Hollow" episode.

Dylan and Irving Were More Than Co-Workers on 'Severance'