Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 5.

Last week’s ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence) at "Woe's Hollow" in Severance changed the dynamic of Macrodata Refinement forever, as Irving B. (John Turturro) was terminated from Lumon, leaving his innie dead, for all intents and purpose, to his now former coworkers. The show's latest episode, “Trojan’s Horse,” not only marks the halfway point of Season 2 but also confirms a turning point for the three remaining members of MDR.

Helly R. (Britt Lower) returns to the severed floor for the first time this season and is quite lost with the goings-on post the Macrodat Uprising, that took place in the Season 1 finale. Mark S. (Adam Scott) oddly seems focused on his work, which is a win for Lumon, but it seems the ORTBO broke the innie of Mark's spirits. Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) is rightfully angry that he will never see his friend again, and demands that Irving receive a funeral. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) approves his request, but it's what happens when the bereavement ceremony is over that proves intriguing.

Irving Left Clues for Dylan To Solve 'Severance's Biggest Mystery