Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Personally, the best part about Season 2 of Severance is the fact that the show has wasted no time in moving the story along. Few of us could have guessed that we would see Mark (Adam Scott) reintegrated this season or that something as big as Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) being exposed would all come by the fourth episode. Such quick pacing means that when we get an episode like "Trojan's Horse," we welcome the downturn in pace as we have a moment to catch our breath and really engage with the characters and where they are psychologically, such as the emotional scene of Irving B.'s (John Turturro) funeral and Dylan G.'s (Zach Cherry) comedic yet heartbreaking eulogy.

Despite only seeing glimpses of it so far in this latest episode and previously during the ORTBO in "Woe's Hollow," the reintegration procedure for Mark has already proven fascinating to watch, as the full process plays out from the start rather than the chaotic and overwhelming moments that Petey (Yul Vazquez) faced. In the latest episode, this intrigue culminates in a game-changing moment for the show when Mark’s reintegration causes him to see Gemma/Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) from his innie’s memories of his wellness sessions. This reveal is not only heartbreaking due to the nature of what he sees but is also poised to completely change Mark’s urgency about finding his wife.

Mark Seeing Gemma Is Heartbreaking Visual Confirmation That She Is Alive in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

During the end of "Trojan's Horse," Mark drops off a bag of groceries for Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) while she's stayying in his basement. After a brief conversation about how Mark is frustrated that his reintegration isn't as instantaneous as he thought it would be, he begins to hear Gemma's voice. As he climbs the stairs of his basement, Gemma's positive affirmations continue, telling his innie what his outie is like, and when Mark pops his head out of the basement door, he is suddenly on Lumon's severed floor. When he turns around, it results in Mark Scout's first interaction with Gemma/Ms. Casey on-screen, even if it is only via memory, and he tears up as the screen cuts to black.

What makes what Mark saw so gut-wrenching is not only the fact that this is the first time he has seen his wife since he believed she had died in a car accident and was cremated, it is also that he didn’t see his wife as she was but as the puppet Lumon is using her as now in the form of Ms. Casey. Anyone would give anything to hear a loved one say anything, especially kind things about them, again. However, to hear their voice as a tool of manipulation tells Mark just how sinister Lumon’s intentions must be.

Seeing Gemma Through His Innie's Memories Will Change Everything for Mark in 'Severance'