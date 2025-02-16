Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 5.

Severance has delivered several surprises, from Mark's (Adam Scott) dead wife being Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) to outie Irving's (John Turturro) mysterious mission, but at the top of the list is Helly R.'s (Britt Lower) outie identity. In the Season 1 finale, all the innies face surprises in the outside world. Mark S. is shocked to be the brother-in-law to Ricken (Michael Chernus), whose book he admires. Dylan (Zach Cherry) learns he has children, while Irving latches on to a mysterious painting his outie is repeatedly creating that depicts a hallway on the severed floor. Yet Helly gets the biggest twist, as MDR's OTC excursion reveals that her outie is Helena Eagan, a member of Lumon's founding family. As the innie most likely to express her dissatisfaction with the system, it's ironic that her outie is in a position to enforce it.

Her storyline goes further in Season 2, as the premiere shows the fallout of MDR's rebellion, and Helena secretly takes Helly's place on the severed floor. Throughout the beginning of Season 2, Helena deceives the rest of MDR by pretending to be her innie, but the latest episode proves how similar they actually are. Helly's friends fail to notice the difference until Irving catches on to her lie about a "night gardener," but even so, no one believes his claims until he takes drastic measures during the ORTBO. Now that the switch is out in the open, no one can be sure if Helly is safe to trust, and Episode 5, "Trojan's Horse," highlights the similarities between Helly and Helena as Helly returns to the severed floor, with doubts surrounding her appearance.

Helena Visiting the Severed Floor is Another Mistreatment of Helly

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 5 marks the real Helly's return to the severed floor as she experiences the changes at Lumon for the first time, but the audience and her MDR friends have seen her react to these changes before… or so they thought. Helly demands answers, asking if Irving was really trying to kill her and who Miss Huang (Sarah Bock) is, but it's hard not to be suspicious after Helena played the part so convincingly before. Of course, Helly takes the body swap as a personal offense, seeing it as Helena stealing her life. While Milchick (Tramell Tillman) tries to reframe it, Helly has every right to be horrified.

Already, the innies are treated terribly. Whatever new reforms Lumon has implemented, they cannot exist outside of work, don't know their families, and are under heavy control at all times. Helly was repeatedly denied her request to quit as well, so she already had grievances with her outie. What little life Helly has is in flames because of something she didn't do. Irving is gone, and Mark will barely talk to her. Helly has every right to feel violated by Helena, but she can't do anything about it. But worse is the fact that no one realized the truth until it was too late.

Mark Can No Longer Trust Helly in 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

While it was Helly who was mistreated, Mark is traumatized, too. Mark and Helly had developed a relationship during their time together, with her kissing him shortly before venturing into the world for the first time, and still, he didn't notice when Helena took over her body. During the ORTBO, Mark ignored Irving's warnings that something was wrong and slept with Helena, believing her to be Helly. Because of this, he has a stronger reaction to the deception than Dylan, refusing to trust that Helly is who she appears to be. While Helly takes his inability to differentiate her innie and outie as a slight, Mark is justified in his concerns. Mark cannot be sure who he is talking to, and with the risks he has taken, searching for Ms. Casey and getting reintegrated, he cannot afford to be wrong again.

Mark doesn't fill Helly in on the discovery that Ms. Casey is his wife or anything else. Instead, he keeps her at arm's length and shuts down any reason for them to work together. To Helly, Mark's choice to keep information from her and hide his intentions makes her feel worse. Helly begs Mark to trust her, stopping him in the hall as he leaves Irving's funeral, but Mark insists that they are not a team because of Helena's tricks. Mark blames her for Lumon's knowledge of what they were doing and refuses to make the same mistake — and Helly has no way to prove herself because Helena put on such a good show. While the argument may be cruel towards Helly, who is not at fault, Mark has a point. If he cannot tell who his enemies are, he has no hope.

Helly and Helena Are Actually a Lot Alike in 'Severance'